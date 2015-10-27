Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

How Do Hedge Funds Feel About Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB)?

Published on November 3, 2018 at 11:27 am by Insider Monkey Staff in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

It is already common knowledge that individual investors do not usually have the necessary resources and abilities to properly research an investment opportunity. As a result, most investors pick their illusory “winners” by making a superficial analysis and research that leads to poor performance on aggregate. Since stock returns aren’t usually symmetrically distributed and index returns are more affected by a few outlier stocks (i.e. the FAANG stocks dominating and driving S&P 500 Index’s returns in recent years), more than 50% of the constituents of the Standard and Poor’s 500 Index underperform the benchmark. Hence, if you randomly pick a stock, there is more than 50% chance that you’d fail to beat the market. At the same time, the 30 most favored S&P 500 stocks by the hedge funds monitored by Insider Monkey generated a return of 15.1% over the last 12 months (vs. 5.6% gain for SPY), with 53% of these stocks outperforming the benchmark. Of course, hedge funds do make wrong bets on some occasions and these get disproportionately publicized on financial media, but piggybacking their moves can beat the broader market on average. That’s why we are going to go over recent hedge fund activity in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Is Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) undervalued? The best stock pickers are actually turning bullish. The number of long hedge fund bets in Facebook inched up by 13 recently. FB was in 193 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2018. There were 180 hedge funds in our database with FB holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Facebook was actually the most popular stock among hedge funds at the end of the second quarter (see the list of 25 most popular stocks among hedge funds).

Facebook, is FB a good stock to buy, NASDAQ:FB, Sunanda Jayaseelan, Internet.org, Bharti Airtel, Mark Zuckerberg, Cleartrip, NewsHunt, FlipKart, Net Neutrality, NDTV, Airtel Zero, India, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, Times of India,

However, this doesn’t mean that all hedge funds were bullish on Facebook. This week at the Sohn San Francisco Conference Longtail Alpha’s Vineer Bhansali recommended shorting Facebook shares. He thinks tech stocks will underperform in a rising interest rate environment. You can check out the entire list of hedge fund recommendations at this conference on our site.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 17.4% year to date and outperformed the market by more than 14 percentage points this year. This strategy also outperformed the market by 3 percentage points in the fourth quarter despite the market volatility (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Let’s analyze the fresh hedge fund action regarding Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

What have hedge funds been doing with Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB)?

The number of long hedge fund bets inched up by 13 recently. FB was in 193 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2016. There were 180 hedge funds in our database with FB holdings at the end of the previous quarter.

Facebook Hedge Fund Sentiment

Among these funds, AQR Capital Management held the most valuable stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB), which was worth $1.7 billions at the end of the second quarter. On the second spot was Citadel Investment Group which amassed $1477.2 millions worth of shares. Moreover, Immersion Capital, Taconic Capital, and Cat Rock Capital were also bullish on Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB), giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

As aggregate interest increased, specific money managers were breaking ground themselves. Yost Capital Management, managed by Carson Yost, initiated the most outsized position in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB). Yost Capital Management had $22.7 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Vinit Bodas’s Deccan Value Advisors also made a $138 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are John Shapiro’s Chieftain Capital, David Fear’s Thunderbird Partners, and Stanley Druckenmiller’s Duquesne Capital.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) but similarly valued. These stocks are Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA), Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM), and Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). All of these stocks’ market caps resemble FB’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
BABA 117 15372745 6
BRK-B 81 20251117 3
JPM 92 7011260 -8
XOM 50 2222523 -7

As you can see these stocks had an average of 85 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $11.2 billion. That figure was $25.3 billion in FB’s case. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) is the least popular one with only 50 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) is more popular among hedge funds. Considering that hedge funds are fond of this stock in relation to its market cap peers and the low short interest in the stock, it may be a good idea to analyze it in detail and potentially include it in your portfolio.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Stone House Capital Management’s Returns, AUM, and HoldingsExelixis, Symantec, Weight Watchers International and More: Here’s Why...Fitbit, Zynga, Jones Energy, and More: Here’s Why These Stocks Are On...Apple, Cirrus Logic, GoPro, and More: Here’s Why These Stocks Are On...Stratasys, Globus Maritime, and More: Why Traders Are Piling Into These Stocks...Nehal Chopra’s Ratan Capital Group’s Returns, AUM, and Holdings

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Melvin Capital Management’s Returns, AUM, and Holdings What??? Are Hedge Fund Hotels Really Getting Liquidated? Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Third Point, Elliott Management, SpringOwl Asset Management, Facebook, Inc. (FB), Revlon Inc (REV), Restoration Robotics Inc (HAIR), and More Facebook Dominates List of Most Popular Tech Stocks Among Hedge Funds Luxor Capital Group Scored Big Last Year; Here’s Where It’s Headed Next Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Paul Tudor Jones, Rob Citrone, Facebook, Inc. (FB), Christopher & Banks Co. (CBK), Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX), and More Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB): RiverPark’s Comments On Near-Term, Long-Term Future 5 Ways You Can Eliminate Credit Card Debt 10 Easiest Road Test Sites in NY and NJ 10 Hottest Selling Products in the USA in 2018
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.