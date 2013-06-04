Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About WideOpenWest, Inc. (WOW)

Published on June 28, 2019 at 7:27 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Amid an overall bull market, many stocks that smart money investors were collectively bullish on surged during the first quarter. Among them, Facebook and Microsoft ranked among the top 3 picks and these stocks gained 40% and 25% respectively. Our research shows that most of the stocks that smart money likes historically generate strong risk-adjusted returns. That’s why we weren’t surprised when hedge funds’ top 20 large-cap stock picks generated a return of 18.7% during the first 5 months of 2019 and outperformed the broader market benchmark by 6.6 percentage points.This is why following the smart money sentiment is a useful tool at identifying the next stock to invest in.

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) shareholders have witnessed a decrease in enthusiasm from smart money of late. WOW was in 11 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of March. There were 13 hedge funds in our database with WOW holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that wow isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 30.9% through May 30, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Mario Gabelli

We’re going to check out the fresh hedge fund action regarding WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW).

Hedge fund activity in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

At Q1’s end, a total of 11 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -15% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards WOW over the last 15 quarters. With hedge funds’ capital changing hands, there exists an “upper tier” of key hedge fund managers who were adding to their stakes substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

No of Hedge Funds with WOW Positions

The largest stake in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) was held by Arrowstreet Capital, which reported holding $5.8 million worth of stock at the end of March. It was followed by Indaba Capital Management with a $5 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included GAMCO Investors, D E Shaw, and Citadel Investment Group.

Seeing as WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) has witnessed a decline in interest from the smart money, it’s easy to see that there is a sect of money managers who were dropping their positions entirely heading into Q3. Interestingly, Eric Edidin and Josh Lobel’s Archer Capital Management dumped the biggest stake of the 700 funds monitored by Insider Monkey, worth about $4.5 million in stock. Jim Simons’s fund, Renaissance Technologies, also cut its stock, about $1.6 million worth. These transactions are important to note, as total hedge fund interest was cut by 2 funds heading into Q3.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) but similarly valued. These stocks are Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI), TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST), Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC), and Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT). This group of stocks’ market valuations resemble WOW’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
LBAI 12 58117 0
TRST 10 46536 1
AMRC 10 30678 3
ORIT 7 36842 -1
Average 9.75 43043 0.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 9.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $43 million. That figure was $22 million in WOW’s case. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) is the least popular one with only 7 bullish hedge fund positions. WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 6.2% in Q2 through June 19th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by nearly 3 percentage points. Unfortunately WOW wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on WOW were disappointed as the stock returned -18% during the same period and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in Q2.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About New Gold Inc. (NGD)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Timkensteel Corp (TMST)Is J.C. Penney Company, Inc. (JCP) A Good Stock To Buy?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD...Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Tower International Inc (TOWR)Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About WideOpenWest, Inc. (WOW) Hedge Funds Are Dumping WideOpenWest, Inc. (WOW) Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Crispin Odey, Cerrano Capital, WideOpenWest Inc (WOW), Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNST), Caesars Entertainment Co. (CZR), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Hudson Bay Capital, Appaloosa Management, Office Depot Inc (ODP), Midland States Bancorp (MSBI), GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (GNMK), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Joseph Edelman, Accipiter Capital, EntreMed, Inc. (CASI), WideOpenWest Inc (WOW), National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI), and More 25 Biggest Activist Short Sellers in the Hedge Fund World 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.