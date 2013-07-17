Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Whirlpool Corporation (WHR)

Published on June 26, 2019 at 9:31 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

“The global economic environment is very favorable for investors. Economies are generally strong, but not too strong. Employment levels are among the strongest for many decades. Interest rates are paused at very low levels, and the risk of significant increases in the medium term seems low. Financing for transactions is freely available to good borrowers, but not in major excess. Covenants are lighter than they were five years ago, but the extreme excesses seen in the past do not seem prevalent yet today. Despite this apparent ‘goldilocks’ market environment, we continue to worry about a world where politics are polarized almost everywhere, interest rates are low globally, and equity valuations are at their peak,” are the words of Brookfield Asset Management. Brookfield was right about politics as stocks experienced their second worst May since the 1960s due to escalation of trade disputes. We pay attention to what hedge funds are doing in a particular stock before considering a potential investment because it works for us. So let’s take a glance at the smart money sentiment towards Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) and see how it was affected.

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) was in 18 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of March. WHR investors should be aware of a decrease in activity from the world’s largest hedge funds lately. There were 20 hedge funds in our database with WHR positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that WHR isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 25.8% year to date (through May 30th) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Tom Gayner

Let’s take a look at the recent hedge fund action surrounding Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR).

How are hedge funds trading Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR)?

At Q1’s end, a total of 18 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -10% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in WHR over the last 15 quarters. So, let’s check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

WHR_jun2019

When looking at the institutional investors followed by Insider Monkey, Edgar Wachenheim’s Greenhaven Associates has the largest position in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR), worth close to $376.4 million, accounting for 6.7% of its total 13F portfolio. The second largest stake is held by Millennium Management, managed by Israel Englander, which holds a $43.6 million position; the fund has 0.1% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Some other hedge funds and institutional investors that are bullish include Tom Gayner’s Markel Gayner Asset Management, John Overdeck and David Siegel’s Two Sigma Advisors and Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group.

Due to the fact that Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has faced declining sentiment from the entirety of the hedge funds we track, it’s safe to say that there is a sect of hedge funds that decided to sell off their full holdings heading into Q3. It’s worth mentioning that Richard Barrera’s Roystone Capital Partners sold off the largest investment of the 700 funds monitored by Insider Monkey, totaling close to $28.9 million in stock. Ray Dalio’s fund, Bridgewater Associates, also sold off its stock, about $23.8 million worth. These transactions are intriguing to say the least, as aggregate hedge fund interest was cut by 2 funds heading into Q3.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION), Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF), ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON), and HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). All of these stocks’ market caps are closest to WHR’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
ZION 44 631442 2
WF 1 997 -1
ON 39 660556 10
HFC 25 827449 0
Average 27.25 530111 2.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 27.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $530 million. That figure was $548 million in WHR’s case. Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) is the least popular one with only 1 bullish hedge fund positions. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 6.2% in Q2 through June 19th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by nearly 3 percentage points. A small number of hedge funds were also right about betting on WHR as the stock returned 7.8% during the same time frame and outperformed the market by an even larger margin.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is NOW Inc (DNOW) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS)Is Walker & Dunlop Inc. (WD) A Good Stock To Buy?Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Mobile Mini Inc (MINI)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc...Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Intrepid Potash, Inc. (IPI)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Funds Bailed Out Of Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) At The Wrong Time? Is Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) A Good Stock To Buy? March Appliance Data Sinks Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) What’s Going On In The Finance World Today? Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) Anymore Apache Corporation (APA), Johnson Controls, Inc. (JCI) & More: What Edinburgh Partners and Its Peers Think about These Stocks? Five Consumer Durable Stocks Hedge Funds Are Bullish On 25 Biggest Activist Short Sellers in the Hedge Fund World 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.