Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Virtusa Corporation (VRTU)

Published on May 3, 2019 at 8:29 pm by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

The fourth quarter was a rough one for most investors, as fears of a rising interest rate environment in the U.S, a trade war with China, and a more or less stagnant Europe, weighed heavily on the minds of investors. Both the S&P 500 and Russell 2000 sank as a result, with the Russell 2000, which is composed of smaller companies, being hit especially hard. This was primarily due to hedge funds, which are big supporters of small-cap stocks, pulling some of their capital out of the volatile markets during this time. Let’s look at how this market volatility affected the sentiment of hedge funds towards Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU), and what that likely means for the prospects of the company and its stock.

Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) was in 14 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of December. VRTU has experienced a decrease in hedge fund sentiment in recent months. There were 16 hedge funds in our database with VRTU positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that VRTU isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 20.7% year to date (through March 12th) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 32 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

BlueMountain Capital Management's Returns, AUM and Holdings

We’re going to take a look at the key hedge fund action encompassing Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU).

What does the smart money think about Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU)?

At Q4’s end, a total of 14 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -13% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards VRTU over the last 14 quarters. With hedge funds’ capital changing hands, there exists a few key hedge fund managers who were upping their stakes significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

VRTU_apr2019

Among these funds, Renaissance Technologies held the most valuable stake in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU), which was worth $19.7 million at the end of the fourth quarter. On the second spot was Portolan Capital Management which amassed $10.3 million worth of shares. Moreover, Driehaus Capital, Marshall Wace LLP, and P.A.W. CAPITAL PARTNERS were also bullish on Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Since Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) has experienced bearish sentiment from the aggregate hedge fund industry, it’s safe to say that there was a specific group of hedge funds who sold off their entire stakes last quarter. It’s worth mentioning that Charles Clough’s Clough Capital Partners said goodbye to the biggest investment of the 700 funds followed by Insider Monkey, totaling close to $4.3 million in stock. Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell’s fund, Arrowstreet Capital, also said goodbye to its stock, about $2.4 million worth. These bearish behaviors are interesting, as total hedge fund interest fell by 2 funds last quarter.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC), The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA), Tri Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY), and Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG). This group of stocks’ market valuations are similar to VRTU’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
HCC 33 450296 -2
BATRA 10 64390 2
TY 4 5516 2
HUBG 21 241245 0
Average 17 190362 0.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 17 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $190 million. That figure was $58 million in VRTU’s case. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Tri Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) is the least popular one with only 4 bullish hedge fund positions. Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds returned 24.2% through April 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 7 percentage points. A small number of hedge funds were also right about betting on VRTU, though not to the same extent, as the stock returned 23.9% and outperformed the market as well.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
5 Stocks That Billionaire Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway AddedHere’s What Hedge Funds Think About OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC)5 Stocks Billionaire Warren Buffett LikesHere’s What Hedge Funds Think About FB Financial Corporation (FBK)5 Ways the Smart Money is Playing Trillion Dollar E-commerce TrendDid Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Wageworks Inc (WAGE) ?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Eddie Lampert, Citadel Investment Group, Point72, Axon Enterprise Inc (AAXN), Strongbridge Biopharma PLC (SBBP), and More 33 Recent Stories Telling How The Financial Markets Are Doing Today Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Virtusa Corporation (VRTU) Anymore Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)’s Most Influential Executives Caught Selling Big, Plus Noteworthy Insider Trading at Four Other Companies Is Virtusa Corporation (VRTU) A Good Stock To Buy? Insiders Are Dumping These Three Stocks Despite Strong Performance Should You Follow This Investor Into His Top Small-Cap Picks? 18 Cute Tinder Bio Examples (Female) 20 Clever Bumble Bios for Guys 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.