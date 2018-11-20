Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Vicor Corp (VICR)

Published on May 2, 2019 at 3:30 pm by Asma UL Husna in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

We at Insider Monkey have gone over 700 13F filings that hedge funds and prominent investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds’ and investors’ portfolio positions as of December 31st. In this article we look at what those investors think of Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR).

Is Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) a buy right now? The smart money is in a bearish mood. The number of long hedge fund bets fell by 1 lately. Our calculations also showed that VICR isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. VICR was in 15 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018. There were 16 hedge funds in our database with VICR positions at the end of the previous quarter.

Today there are several metrics stock traders put to use to value stocks. Some of the most under-the-radar metrics are hedge fund and insider trading sentiment. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the elite fund managers can outpace the market by a very impressive margin (see the details here).

TUDOR INVESTMENT CORP

Let’s take a glance at the latest hedge fund action surrounding Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR).

How have hedgies been trading Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR)?

At the end of the fourth quarter, a total of 15 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -6% from the second quarter of 2018. On the other hand, there were a total of 10 hedge funds with a bullish position in VICR a year ago. With hedgies’ positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a select group of key hedge fund managers who were increasing their holdings significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

VICR_apr2019

Among these funds, Bloom Tree Partners held the most valuable stake in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR), which was worth $30.2 million at the end of the fourth quarter. On the second spot was Trellus Management Company which amassed $4.8 million worth of shares. Moreover, Manatuck Hill Partners, AQR Capital Management, and Renaissance Technologies were also bullish on Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Since Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) has witnessed bearish sentiment from hedge fund managers, logic holds that there were a few hedge funds who were dropping their entire stakes by the end of the third quarter. Intriguingly, Spencer M. Waxman’s Shannon River Fund Management dumped the biggest stake of all the hedgies followed by Insider Monkey, totaling an estimated $6.6 million in stock, and Richard Mashaal’s Rima Senvest Management was right behind this move, as the fund sold off about $4.8 million worth. These bearish behaviors are interesting, as aggregate hedge fund interest dropped by 1 funds by the end of the third quarter.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) but similarly valued. These stocks are Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN), Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF), NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB), and The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV). This group of stocks’ market values are closest to VICR’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
EURN 11 130449 -5
HTLF 7 13228 1
NBTB 9 7733 1
GDV 2 5135 -1
Average 7.25 39136 -1

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 7.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $39 million. That figure was $49 million in VICR’s case. Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) is the least popular one with only 2 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds returned 24.2% through April 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 7 percentage points. Unfortunately VICR wasn’t nearly as popular as these 15 stock and hedge funds that were betting on VICR were disappointed as the stock returned -17% and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market this year.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is Provident Financial Services, Inc. (PFS) A Good Stock To Buy?Is Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Moelis & Company (MC)Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Yext, Inc. (YEXT) ?Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On CNOOC Limited (CEO)Is Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) A Good Stock To Buy?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Vicor Corp (VICR): Hedge Funds Are Snapping Up How Vicor Corp (VICR) Stands Up Against Its Peers Does Vicor Corp (VICR) Represent a Good Investment ? Five Under-the-Radar Stocks That Trellus Management Likes Long-Term Should You Buy KEMET Corporation (KEM)? What Hedge Funds Think About UniPixel Inc (UNXL) Vicor Corp (VICR): Hedge Funds Are Bearish and Insiders Are Undecided, What Should You Do? 18 Cute Tinder Bio Examples (Female) 20 Clever Bumble Bios for Guys 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.