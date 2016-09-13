Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO)

Published on October 30, 2019 at 11:17 am by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

We are still in an overall bull market and many stocks that smart money investors were piling into surged through October 17th. Among them, Facebook and Microsoft ranked among the top 3 picks and these stocks gained 45% and 39% respectively. Hedge funds’ top 3 stock picks returned 34.4% this year and beat the S&P 500 ETFs by 13 percentage points. Investing in index funds guarantees you average returns, not superior returns. We are looking to generate superior returns for our readers. That’s why we believe it isn’t a waste of time to check out hedge fund sentiment before you invest in a stock like Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO).

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) has experienced an increase in enthusiasm from smart money in recent months. VECO was in 11 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2019. There were 10 hedge funds in our database with VECO positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that VECO isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below).
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter.

Ken Fisher FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT

Unlike former hedge manager, Dr. Steve Sjuggerud, who is convinced Dow will soar past 40000, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. We’re going to take a look at the new hedge fund action encompassing Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO).

How have hedgies been trading Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)?

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 11 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 10% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards VECO over the last 16 quarters. So, let’s check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with VECO Positions

More specifically, Lynrock Lake was the largest shareholder of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO), with a stake worth $87.9 million reported as of the end of March. Trailing Lynrock Lake was Fisher Asset Management, which amassed a stake valued at $16 million. D E Shaw, Renaissance Technologies, and Royce & Associates were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Consequently, key money managers have jumped into Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) headfirst. Nishkama Capital, managed by Ravee Mehta, created the largest position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO). Nishkama Capital had $0.9 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group also initiated a $0.6 million position during the quarter. The only other fund with a brand new VECO position is Michael Gelband’s ExodusPoint Capital.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO). These stocks are Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP), Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI), Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN), and Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI). This group of stocks’ market values resemble VECO’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
KOP 12 40629 -1
HCCI 9 68760 -3
PZN 6 18972 -1
BBSI 11 81420 -2
Average 9.5 52445 -1.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 9.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $52 million. That figure was $147 million in VECO’s case. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN) is the least popular one with only 6 bullish hedge fund positions. Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Unfortunately VECO wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on VECO were disappointed as the stock returned -4.4% during the third quarter and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market so far this year.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Seaboard Corporation (SEB)Hedge Funds Are Selling Systemax Inc. (SYX)This Hedge Fund Can Still Deliver Double Digit Returns: Here Are Its Top Picks...Were Hedge Funds Right About Snapping Up Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN)?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Cara Therapeutics Inc (CARA)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Is Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) A Good Stock To Buy? FPA Capital Fund’s Best and Worst Performers From Q4 Is Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) A Good Stock To Buy? Why Are These Five Stocks Falling on Thursday? Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO), Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM): Hugh Hendry’s Bullish Picks in a Bearish Environment (Plus His Top Pick) Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV), Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO): Hugh Hendry’s Top Stock Picks Fisher Asset Management’s Latest Moves Involve Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO), Wright Medical Group Inc (WMGI), OmniVision Technologies Inc. (OVTI) & Others 11 Largest Auto Insurance Companies In The US In 2019 10 Poorest Cities in America in 2019 8 Lowest Tar and Nicotine Cigarette Brands in 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.