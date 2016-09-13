Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI)

Published on October 30, 2019 at 10:32 am by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Although the masses and most of the financial media blame hedge funds for their exorbitant fee structure and disappointing performance, these investors have proved to have great stock picking abilities over the years (that’s why their assets under management continue to swell). We believe hedge fund sentiment should serve as a crucial tool of an individual investor’s stock selection process, as it may offer great insights of how the brightest minds of the finance industry feel about specific stocks. After all, these people have access to smartest analysts and expensive data/information sources that individual investors can’t match. So should one consider investing in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)? The smart money sentiment can provide an answer to this question.

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) investors should be aware of an increase in support from the world’s most elite money managers recently. VMI was in 25 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2019. There were 19 hedge funds in our database with VMI positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that VMI isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below).
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

So, why do we pay attention to hedge fund sentiment before making any investment decisions? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter. Even if you aren’t comfortable with shorting stocks, you should at least avoid initiating long positions in our short portfolio.

Curtis Schenker

Unlike former hedge manager, Dr. Steve Sjuggerud, who is convinced Dow will soar past 40000, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. Let’s review the fresh hedge fund action regarding Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI).

How are hedge funds trading Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)?

Heading into the third quarter of 2019, a total of 25 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 32% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in VMI over the last 16 quarters. With hedge funds’ capital changing hands, there exists a few notable hedge fund managers who were adding to their stakes meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

VMI_oct2019

Among these funds, Impax Asset Management held the most valuable stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI), which was worth $112.3 million at the end of the second quarter. On the second spot was Royce & Associates which amassed $53.3 million worth of shares. Moreover, Nitorum Capital, D E Shaw, and Citadel Investment Group were also bullish on Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

With a general bullishness amongst the heavyweights, specific money managers have been driving this bullishness. Balyasny Asset Management, managed by Dmitry Balyasny, assembled the biggest position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Balyasny Asset Management had $4.9 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Matthew Tewksbury’s Stevens Capital Management also initiated a $2.2 million position during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are Curtis Schenker and Craig Effron’s Scoggin, Paul Marshall and Ian Wace’s Marshall Wace LLP, and Michael Gelband’s ExodusPoint Capital.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). These stocks are TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD), American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT), Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT), and American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR). This group of stocks’ market valuations match VMI’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
BLD 14 112473 -3
AAT 15 127744 1
CBT 17 123633 -3
AWR 14 67350 -1
Average 15 107800 -1.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 15 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $108 million. That figure was $295 million in VMI’s case. Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) is the least popular one with only 14 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on VMI as the stock returned 9.5% during Q3 and outperformed the market by an even larger margin. Hedge funds were clearly right about piling into this stock relative to other stocks with similar market capitalizations.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Seaboard Corporation (SEB)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Cara Therapeutics Inc (CARA)Hedge Funds Are Selling Systemax Inc. (SYX)Is MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?Were Hedge Funds Right About Snapping Up Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN)?This Hedge Fund Can Still Deliver Double Digit Returns: Here Are Its Top Picks...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) Is Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) A Good Stock To Buy ? Is Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? ACK Asset Management’s Returns, AUM, and Holdings Massive Cluster of Insider Selling at Data Management Company and Other Insider Trading What Smart Money Thinks about Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) Earnings Wrap: Mellanox, Valmont Among 5 Companies Reporting Quarterly Results 11 Largest Auto Insurance Companies In The US In 2019 10 Poorest Cities in America in 2019 8 Lowest Tar and Nicotine Cigarette Brands in 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.