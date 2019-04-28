Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Universal Corp (UVV)

Published on May 3, 2019 at 8:30 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

It seems that the masses and most of the financial media hate hedge funds and what they do, but why is this hatred of hedge funds so prominent? At the end of the day, these asset management firms do not gamble the hard-earned money of the people who are on the edge of poverty. Truth be told, most hedge fund managers and other smaller players within this industry are very smart and skilled investors. Of course, they may also make wrong bets in some instances, but no one knows what the future holds and how market participants will react to the bountiful news that floods in each day. The Standard and Poor’s 500 Index returned approximately 13.1% in the first 2.5 months of this year (including dividend payments). Conversely, hedge funds’ top 15 large-cap stock picks generated a return of 19.7% during the same 2.5-month period, with 93% of these stock picks outperforming the broader market benchmark. Coincidence? It might happen to be so, but it is unlikely. Our research covering the last 18 years indicates that hedge funds’ stock picks generate superior risk-adjusted returns. That’s why we believe it isn’t a waste of time to check out hedge fund sentiment before you invest in a stock like Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV).

Is Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) a buy here? Prominent investors are taking a bearish view. The number of long hedge fund positions retreated by 1 lately. Our calculations also showed that UVV isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. UVV was in 15 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018. There were 16 hedge funds in our database with UVV holdings at the end of the previous quarter.

If you’d ask most shareholders, hedge funds are assumed to be slow, outdated financial vehicles of the past. While there are more than 8000 funds trading today, We look at the masters of this group, around 750 funds. It is estimated that this group of investors watch over most of all hedge funds’ total asset base, and by monitoring their finest equity investments, Insider Monkey has deciphered numerous investment strategies that have historically defeated the market. Insider Monkey’s flagship hedge fund strategy outstripped the S&P 500 index by nearly 5 percentage points per year since its inception in May 2014 through early November 2018. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 27.5% since February 2017 (through March 12th) even though the market was up nearly 25% during the same period. We just shared a list of 6 short targets in our latest quarterly update and they are already down an average of 6% in less than a month.

BlueMountain Capital Management's Returns, AUM and Holdings

We’re going to check out the key hedge fund action surrounding Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV).

What does the smart money think about Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV)?

At the end of the fourth quarter, a total of 15 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -6% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in UVV over the last 14 quarters. With hedge funds’ sentiment swirling, there exists an “upper tier” of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were upping their stakes meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

UVV_apr2019

The largest stake in Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) was held by Renaissance Technologies, which reported holding $38.5 million worth of stock at the end of December. It was followed by Pzena Investment Management with a $23.8 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Royce & Associates, GLG Partners, and AQR Capital Management.

Seeing as Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) has faced bearish sentiment from the entirety of the hedge funds we track, it’s easy to see that there is a sect of funds that decided to sell off their full holdings by the end of the third quarter. Interestingly, Dmitry Balyasny’s Balyasny Asset Management cut the biggest investment of the “upper crust” of funds followed by Insider Monkey, comprising about $0.3 million in stock. Matthew Hulsizer’s fund, PEAK6 Capital Management, also sold off its stock, about $0.2 million worth. These moves are interesting, as aggregate hedge fund interest was cut by 1 funds by the end of the third quarter.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX), Walker & Dunlop Inc. (NYSE:WD), Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA), and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB). This group of stocks’ market values match UVV’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
ORTX 12 272739 12
WD 11 54026 -7
ACA 19 324000 19
ZLAB 16 162588 -4
Average 14.5 203338 5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 14.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $203 million. That figure was $104 million in UVV’s case. Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Walker & Dunlop Inc. (NYSE:WD) is the least popular one with only 11 bullish hedge fund positions. Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds returned 24.2% through April 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 7 percentage points. Unfortunately UVV wasn’t nearly as popular as these 15 stock and hedge funds that were betting on UVV were disappointed as the stock returned -1.9% and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market this year.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About FB Financial Corporation (FBK)Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Wageworks Inc (WAGE) ?5 Ways the Smart Money is Playing Trillion Dollar E-commerce TrendHere’s What Hedge Funds Think About OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC)5 Stocks That Billionaire Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Added5 Stocks Billionaire Warren Buffett Likes

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Fund Sentiment Continues to Swell Behind Universal Corp (UVV) 25 Best Dividend Stocks for Retirement 5 Top Contrarian Stocks Is Universal Corp (UVV) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? Performance Of The Contrarian Approach Portfolio Dividend Champion Portfolio – October Update Is Universal Corp (UVV) A Good Stock To Buy? 18 Cute Tinder Bio Examples (Female) 20 Clever Bumble Bios for Guys 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.