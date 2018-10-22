Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About UGI Corp (UGI)

Published on April 8, 2019 at 4:29 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

As we already know from media reports and hedge fund investor letters, many hedge funds lost money in fourth quarter, blaming macroeconomic conditions and unpredictable events that hit several sectors, with technology among them. Nevertheless, most investors decided to stick to their bullish theses and their long-term focus allows us to profit from the recent declines. In particular, let’s take a look at what hedge funds think about UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) in this article.

UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) investors should pay attention to an increase in hedge fund interest recently. UGI was in 24 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018. There were 19 hedge funds in our database with UGI positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that UGI isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 32 percentage points since May 2014 through March 12, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 27.5% through March 12, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES

Let’s take a look at the fresh hedge fund action encompassing UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI).

How are hedge funds trading UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)?

Heading into the first quarter of 2019, a total of 24 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 26% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in UGI over the last 14 quarters. With hedgies’ positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists an “upper tier” of key hedge fund managers who were upping their stakes substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

UGI

Among these funds, Renaissance Technologies held the most valuable stake in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI), which was worth $146.4 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Diamond Hill Capital which amassed $102.2 million worth of shares. Moreover, AQR Capital Management, GLG Partners, and Arrowstreet Capital were also bullish on UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

As aggregate interest increased, key money managers have been driving this bullishness. Bridgewater Associates, managed by Ray Dalio, assembled the most outsized position in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI). Bridgewater Associates had $1.9 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Benjamin A. Smith’s Laurion Capital Management also made a $0.7 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with brand new UGI positions are Minhua Zhang’s Weld Capital Management, David Costen Haley’s HBK Investments, and Michael Platt and William Reeves’s BlueCrest Capital Mgmt..

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI). We will take a look at Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y), Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC), Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM), and BanColombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB). This group of stocks’ market caps are closest to UGI’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
Y 19 299451 -2
CGC 5 28537 -11
ATHM 14 774200 -4
CIB 6 86233 1
Average 11 297105 -4

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 11 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $297 million. That figure was $488 million in UGI’s case. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC) is the least popular one with only 5 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) is more popular among hedge funds. Considering that hedge funds are fond of this stock in relation to its market cap peers, it may be a good idea to analyze it in detail and potentially include it in your portfolio. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 19.7% through March 15th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 6.6 percentage points. Unfortunately UGI wasn’t in this group. A handful of hedge funds that bet on UGI were disappointed as the stock returned 3.5 % and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks, you should check out the top 15 hedge fund stocks as 13 of these outperformed the market.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Sarissa Capital Management Hires New President4 Ways To Play the Ride Sharing TrendWere Hedge Funds Right About Souring On Teck Resources Ltd (TECK)?5 American Companies that Will Benefit From the End of the Trade War5 Ways to Play the Autonomous Driving TrendWere Hedge Funds Right About Souring On News Corp (NWSA)?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Funds Are Crazy About UGI Corp (UGI) 50 Best Utility Dividend Stocks To Invest In Is UGI Corp (UGI) A Good Stock To Buy? Hedge Funds Are Dumping UGI Corp (UGI) This Metric Says You Are Smart to Buy Vectren Corporation (VVC) UGI Corp (UGI): Insiders Aren’t Crazy About It But Hedge Funds Love It Should You Buy NV Energy, Inc. (NVE)? 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Visa Inc (V) Ten of the Most Common Addictions
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.