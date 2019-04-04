Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About TriCo Bancshares (TCBK)

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We at Insider Monkey have gone over 730 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds’ and investors’ portfolio positions as of June 28th. In this article we look at what those investors think of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK).

Is TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) the right pick for your portfolio? Money managers are getting less optimistic. The number of long hedge fund positions were cut by 1 recently. Our calculations also showed that TCBK isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below). TCBK was in 8 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of June. There were 9 hedge funds in our database with TCBK positions at the end of the previous quarter.



In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators.

We're going to go over the latest hedge fund action encompassing TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK).

What have hedge funds been doing with TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)?

At Q2’s end, a total of 8 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -11% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in TCBK over the last 16 quarters. With hedgies’ sentiment swirling, there exists a select group of key hedge fund managers who were increasing their holdings significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

More specifically, Renaissance Technologies was the largest shareholder of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK), with a stake worth $25.1 million reported as of the end of March. Trailing Renaissance Technologies was Basswood Capital, which amassed a stake valued at $5.2 million. Millennium Management, AQR Capital Management, and Two Sigma Advisors were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Because TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) has faced a decline in interest from hedge fund managers, we can see that there lies a certain “tier” of hedge funds that elected to cut their positions entirely last quarter. At the top of the heap, David Harding’s Winton Capital Management cut the largest stake of all the hedgies monitored by Insider Monkey, totaling an estimated $0.2 million in call options. Matthew Hulsizer’s fund, PEAK6 Capital Management, also dropped its call options, about $0.2 million worth. These transactions are interesting, as aggregate hedge fund interest was cut by 1 funds last quarter.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK). We will take a look at SRC Energy Inc. (NYSE:SRCI), Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX), Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE), and Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN). This group of stocks’ market values resemble TCBK’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position SRCI 19 304872 5 ORTX 21 304905 8 SYKE 15 54740 -2 HURN 11 31189 0 Average 16.5 173927 2.75

As you can see these stocks had an average of 16.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $174 million. That figure was $37 million in TCBK’s case. Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) is the least popular one with only 11 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) is even less popular than HURN. Hedge funds dodged a bullet by taking a bearish stance towards TCBK. Our calculations showed that the top 20 most popular hedge fund stocks returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Unfortunately TCBK wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks (hedge fund sentiment was very bearish); TCBK investors were disappointed as the stock returned -3.4% during the third quarter and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in 2019.

