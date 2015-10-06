Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Tractor Supply Company (TSCO)

Published on April 9, 2019 at 12:29 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

The fourth quarter was a rough one for most investors, as fears of a rising interest rate environment in the U.S, a trade war with China, and a more or less stagnant Europe, weighed heavily on the minds of investors. Both the S&P 500 and Russell 2000 sank as a result, with the Russell 2000, which is composed of smaller companies, being hit especially hard. This was primarily due to hedge funds, which are big supporters of small-cap stocks, pulling some of their capital out of the volatile markets during this time. Let’s look at how this market volatility affected the sentiment of hedge funds towards Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO), and what that likely means for the prospects of the company and its stock.

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) shareholders have witnessed an increase in hedge fund interest of late. TSCO was in 41 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018. There were 34 hedge funds in our database with TSCO holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that TSCO isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 20.7% year to date (through March 12th) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 32 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

GOTHAM ASSET MANAGEMENT

Let’s take a gander at the recent hedge fund action regarding Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Hedge fund activity in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO)

At the end of the fourth quarter, a total of 41 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 21% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards TSCO over the last 14 quarters. With hedge funds’ capital changing hands, there exists a select group of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were increasing their stakes meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

TSCO_mar2019

According to publicly available hedge fund and institutional investor holdings data compiled by Insider Monkey, Citadel Investment Group, managed by Ken Griffin, holds the number one position in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Citadel Investment Group has a $141.6 million position in the stock, comprising 0.1% of its 13F portfolio. On Citadel Investment Group’s heels is D E Shaw, led by D. E. Shaw, holding a $105 million position; 0.1% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the company. Other professional money managers that hold long positions include Dmitry Balyasny’s Balyasny Asset Management, Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell’s Arrowstreet Capital and Steve Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management.

As one would reasonably expect, specific money managers have been driving this bullishness. Interval Partners, managed by Gregg Moskowitz, established the largest position in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Interval Partners had $20.4 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Joel Greenblatt’s Gotham Asset Management also initiated a $10.6 million position during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are Jim Simons’s Renaissance Technologies, Sander Gerber’s Hudson Bay Capital Management, and Matthew Tewksbury’s Stevens Capital Management.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). These stocks are J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT), SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB), Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL), and Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM). All of these stocks’ market caps are similar to TSCO’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
JBHT 25 318273 -4
SIVB 33 666884 -4
ODFL 20 218611 -4
SQM 8 56321 -1
Average 21.5 315022 -3.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 21.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $315 million. That figure was $770 million in TSCO’s case. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) is the least popular one with only 8 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) is more popular among hedge funds. Considering that hedge funds are fond of this stock in relation to its market cap peers, it may be a good idea to analyze it in detail and potentially include it in your portfolio. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 19.7% through March 15th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 6.6 percentage points. Unfortunately TSCO wasn’t in this group. Hedge funds that bet on TSCO were disappointed as the stock returned 7.5% and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks, you should check out the top 15 hedge fund stocks as 13 of these outperformed the market.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About The Gap Inc. (GPS)Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On WestRock Company (WRK) ?Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Kansas City Southern (KSU) ?Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY...Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About IDEX Corporation (IEX)Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS) ?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) Hedge Funds Are Snapping Up Tractor Supply Company (TSCO): Wedgewood Capital Sees No Threat from Amazon Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Declines on Guidance Update Why These Billionaire Steve Cohen Picks Deserve Your Attention Is Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? Here’s What Analysts Had to Say About These Trending Stocks Stericycle, Cameco Among 5 Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows This Week 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Visa Inc (V) Ten of the Most Common Addictions
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.