Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About TPG Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX)

Is TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) going to take off soon? Money managers are getting less optimistic. The number of bullish hedge fund positions retreated by 2 lately. Our calculations also showed that TSLX isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below). TSLX was in 10 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2019. There were 12 hedge funds in our database with TSLX positions at the end of the previous quarter.



How have hedgies been trading TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX)?

Heading into the third quarter of 2019, a total of 10 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -17% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 9 hedge funds with a bullish position in TSLX a year ago. With the smart money’s sentiment swirling, there exists a select group of key hedge fund managers who were boosting their stakes significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

According to Insider Monkey’s hedge fund database, Arrowstreet Capital, managed by Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell, holds the number one position in TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX). Arrowstreet Capital has a $18.3 million position in the stock, comprising less than 0.1%% of its 13F portfolio. The second largest stake is held by Clough Capital Partners, led by Charles Clough, holding a $15.3 million position; the fund has 1.5% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Other hedge funds and institutional investors that hold long positions encompass Paul Marshall and Ian Wace’s Marshall Wace LLP, Israel Englander’s Millennium Management and Daniel Johnson’s Gillson Capital.

Judging by the fact that TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) has experienced falling interest from the aggregate hedge fund industry, it’s safe to say that there were a few hedge funds who were dropping their full holdings heading into Q3. Interestingly, John Overdeck and David Siegel’s Two Sigma Advisors said goodbye to the biggest investment of the 750 funds watched by Insider Monkey, valued at an estimated $0.4 million in stock. Michael Gelband’s fund, ExodusPoint Capital, also cut its stock, about $0.3 million worth. These bearish behaviors are interesting, as total hedge fund interest dropped by 2 funds heading into Q3.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX). We will take a look at S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA), Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR), Hudson Ltd. (NYSE:HUD), and Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). This group of stocks’ market valuations match TSLX’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position STBA 11 19238 7 MNR 13 62448 4 HUD 12 32562 -3 SGMO 17 69348 -2 Average 13.25 45899 1.5

As you can see these stocks had an average of 13.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $46 million. That figure was $61 million in TSLX’s case. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) is the least popular one with only 11 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) is even less popular than STBA. Hedge funds clearly dropped the ball on TSLX as the stock delivered strong returns, though hedge funds’ consensus picks still generated respectable returns. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. A small number of hedge funds were also right about betting on TSLX as the stock returned 9.3% during the third quarter and outperformed the market by an even larger margin.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.