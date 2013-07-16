Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About The Michaels Companies, Inc. (MIK)

Published on April 30, 2019 at 8:14 pm by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

The Insider Monkey team has completed processing the quarterly 13F filings for the December quarter submitted by the hedge funds and other money managers included in our extensive database. Most hedge fund investors endured a torrid quarter, which certainly propelled them to adjust their equity holdings so as to maintain the desired risk profile. As a result, the relevancy of these public filings and their content is indisputable, as they may reveal numerous high-potential stocks. The following article will discuss the smart money sentiment towards The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK).

Is The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) a buy, sell, or hold? The best stock pickers are turning bullish. The number of bullish hedge fund positions went up by 4 recently. Our calculations also showed that MIK isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. MIK was in 30 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018. There were 26 hedge funds in our database with MIK positions at the end of the previous quarter.

So, why do we pay attention to hedge fund sentiment before making any investment decisions? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 32 percentage points since May 2014 through March 12, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter. Even if you aren’t comfortable with shorting stocks, you should at least avoid initiating long positions in our short portfolio.

Jonathon Jacobson

Let’s take a look at the fresh hedge fund action encompassing The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK).

How are hedge funds trading The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK)?

Heading into the first quarter of 2019, a total of 30 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 15% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 28 hedge funds with a bullish position in MIK a year ago. With the smart money’s capital changing hands, there exists an “upper tier” of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were adding to their stakes considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

MIK_apr2019

When looking at the institutional investors followed by Insider Monkey, Jonathon Jacobson’s Highfields Capital Management has the biggest position in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK), worth close to $98.7 million, accounting for 5.1% of its total 13F portfolio. The second largest stake is held by Steven Tananbaum of GoldenTree Asset Management, with a $26.8 million position; 4.2% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the stock. Some other members of the smart money with similar optimism contain Israel Englander’s Millennium Management, Lee Ainslie’s Maverick Capital and D. E. Shaw’s D E Shaw.

Now, key hedge funds were breaking ground themselves. Highfields Capital Management, managed by Jonathon Jacobson, initiated the most valuable position in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK). Highfields Capital Management had $98.7 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Vasan Kesavan, Srikumar Kesavan and Sandeep Ramesh’s Meghalaya Partners also made a $4 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are Steve Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management, Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell’s Arrowstreet Capital, and Israel Englander’s Millennium Management.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK). These stocks are Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI), Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS), Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (NYSE:ADSW), and RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES). All of these stocks’ market caps resemble MIK’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
NNI 14 68393 -1
AVNS 14 45065 -3
ADSW 15 123133 3
RES 12 96642 -3
Average 13.75 83308 -1

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 13.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $83 million. That figure was $256 million in MIK’s case. Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (NYSE:ADSW) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) is the least popular one with only 12 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds returned 24.2% through April 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 7 percentage points. Unfortunately MIK wasn’t nearly as popular as these 15 stock and hedge funds that were betting on MIK were disappointed as the stock returned -8.4% and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market this year.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN...Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN)...Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into frontdoor, inc. (FTDR) ?Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD...Is Travelport Worldwide Ltd (TVPT) A Good Stock To Buy ?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Michaels Companies Inc (MIK) Anymore Market Movers Today: Omeros Corporation (OMER), AbbVie Inc (ABBV), Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI), Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc (OMEX), and More Is Michaels Companies Inc (MIK) A Good Stock To Buy? Here’s Why These Five Stocks Are in the Spotlight Today Stocks Not Having A Good Day: Catalent, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, DryShips, More Nike Inc (NKE) Down After Earnings Report, Plus 4 Other Tumbling Stocks JPMorgan’s Top Dividend Stocks for 2016, Part 4 18 Cute Tinder Bio Examples (Female) 20 Clever Bumble Bios for Guys 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.