Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Textron Inc. (TXT)

Published on April 4, 2019 at 4:52 pm by Asma UL Husna in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

The fourth quarter was a rough one for most investors, as fears of a rising interest rate environment in the U.S, a trade war with China, and a more or less stagnant Europe, weighed heavily on the minds of investors. Both the S&P 500 and Russell 2000 sank as a result, with the Russell 2000, which is composed of smaller companies, being hit especially hard. This was primarily due to hedge funds, which are big supporters of small-cap stocks, pulling some of their capital out of the volatile markets during this time. Let’s look at how this market volatility affected the sentiment of hedge funds towards Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT), and what that likely means for the prospects of the company and its stock.

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has seen an increase in hedge fund sentiment in recent months. Our calculations also showed that TXT isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 32 percentage points since May 2014 through March 12, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 27.5% through March 12, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

TUDOR INVESTMENT CORP

We’re going to review the new hedge fund action encompassing Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

How are hedge funds trading Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)?

At Q4’s end, a total of 28 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 8% from the previous quarter. By comparison, 21 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in TXT a year ago. So, let’s check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

TXT_mar2019

Among these funds, GAMCO Investors held the most valuable stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT), which was worth $110.6 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Arrowstreet Capital which amassed $92.5 million worth of shares. Moreover, AQR Capital Management, Levin Capital Strategies, and Adage Capital Management were also bullish on Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

As aggregate interest increased, some big names were leading the bulls’ herd. Levin Capital Strategies, managed by John A. Levin, created the biggest position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Levin Capital Strategies had $66.4 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Jim Simons’s Renaissance Technologies also made a $22.8 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new TXT investors: Steve Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management, Paul Tudor Jones’s Tudor Investment Corp, and Bruce Kovner’s Caxton Associates LP.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) but similarly valued. We will take a look at E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC), Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA), Vistra Energy Corp. (NYSE:VST), and Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). This group of stocks’ market valuations are similar to TXT’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
ETFC 41 1261771 5
CMA 36 743200 -1
VST 44 3132642 6
STX 26 1673603 -1
Average 36.75 1702804 2.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 36.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $1703 million. That figure was $581 million in TXT’s case. Vistra Energy Corp. (NYSE:VST) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) is the least popular one with only 26 bullish hedge fund positions. Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 19.7% through March 15th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 6.6 percentage points. Unfortunately TXT wasn’t in this group. Hedge funds that bet on TXT were disappointed as the stock returned 12.6% and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks, you should check out the top 15 hedge fund stocks as 13 of these outperformed the market.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDA) A Good Stock To Buy?Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Flocking Into ZTO Express (ZTO)Activist Keith Meister Says This Year’s Market Rally and Last December’...Is Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) A Bargain According To Hedge Funds?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG...Is CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) A Good Stock To Buy?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Is Textron Inc. (TXT) A Good Stock To Buy? Billionaire Investors Are Betting Big On These Defense Stocks Here’s What This Metric Says about Textron Inc. (TXT) 5 Capital Goods Stocks Hedge Funds Were Dumping in Q3 Billionaire Gabelli Says Sony Corp (SNE) Should Split, Calls Herc Holdings Inc (HRI) “A Triple”, Talks Favorite Defensive Stocks Earnings Results Have These 5 Stocks Turning Heads Today Five Aerospace Stocks Hedge Funds Like for Q2 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Visa Inc (V) Ten of the Most Common Addictions
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.