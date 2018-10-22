Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Steris Plc (STE)

Published on June 20, 2019 at 1:15 pm by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

It seems that the masses and most of the financial media hate hedge funds and what they do, but why is this hatred of hedge funds so prominent? At the end of the day, these asset management firms do not gamble the hard-earned money of the people who are on the edge of poverty. Truth be told, most hedge fund managers and other smaller players within this industry are very smart and skilled investors. Of course, they may also make wrong bets in some instances, but no one knows what the future holds and how market participants will react to the bountiful news that floods in each day. The Standard and Poor’s 500 Index returned approximately 12.1% in the first 5 months of this year (through May 30th). Conversely, hedge funds’ top 20 large-cap stock picks generated a return of 18.7% during the same 5-month period, with the majority of these stock picks outperforming the broader market benchmark. Coincidence? It might happen to be so, but it is unlikely. Our research covering the last 18 years indicates that hedge funds’ stock picks generate superior risk-adjusted returns. That’s why we believe it isn’t a waste of time to check out hedge fund sentiment before you invest in a stock like Steris Plc (NYSE:STE).

Steris Plc (NYSE:STE) was in 21 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2019. STE shareholders have witnessed a decrease in activity from the world’s largest hedge funds of late. There were 22 hedge funds in our database with STE positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that STE isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 30.9% through May 30, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Michael Platt BlueCrest Capital

We’re going to take a glance at the recent hedge fund action surrounding Steris Plc (NYSE:STE).

What have hedge funds been doing with Steris Plc (NYSE:STE)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2019, a total of 21 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -5% from the fourth quarter of 2018. By comparison, 17 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in STE a year ago. With the smart money’s sentiment swirling, there exists a few key hedge fund managers who were increasing their stakes meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

STE_june2019

The largest stake in Steris Plc (NYSE:STE) was held by Fisher Asset Management, which reported holding $150.4 million worth of stock at the end of March. It was followed by Millennium Management with a $55.3 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Polar Capital, Echo Street Capital Management, and GAMCO Investors.

Judging by the fact that Steris Plc (NYSE:STE) has experienced falling interest from hedge fund managers, it’s easy to see that there exists a select few hedgies that decided to sell off their positions entirely by the end of the third quarter. Interestingly, Cliff Asness’s AQR Capital Management cut the biggest position of all the hedgies followed by Insider Monkey, valued at about $7 million in stock, and Steve Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management was right behind this move, as the fund sold off about $4.7 million worth. These moves are important to note, as aggregate hedge fund interest fell by 1 funds by the end of the third quarter.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Steris Plc (NYSE:STE) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW), DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM), Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY), and Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). All of these stocks’ market caps are closest to STE’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
PNW 24 720582 -2
DXCM 33 804444 2
JKHY 17 179416 -4
HAS 18 249772 -1
Average 23 488554 -1.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 23 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $489 million. That figure was $320 million in STE’s case. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) is the least popular one with only 17 bullish hedge fund positions. Steris Plc (NYSE:STE) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 1.9% in Q2 through May 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 3 percentage points. A small number of hedge funds were also right about betting on STE as the stock returned 4.2% during the same time frame and outperformed the market by an even larger margin.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Five9 Inc (FIVN)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Metlife Inc (MET)Investors Don’t Find Short Seller’s Claims CredibleHere’s What Hedge Funds Think About PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Steris Plc (STE) Is Steris Plc (STE) A Good Stock To Buy? Is STERIS Plc (STE) A Good Stock To Buy? Billionaire John Paulson’s Most Bullish Q3 Moves: Biogen (BIIB), eBay Inc. (EBAY) & More Welch Capital’s Must-Buy Healthcare Stocks Huge Jumps In Hedge Fund Popularity For These 5 Healthcare Stocks Do Hedge Funds Love Steris Corp (STE)? 25 Biggest Activist Short Sellers in the Hedge Fund World 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.