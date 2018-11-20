Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About SemGroup Corp (SEMG)

Published on May 2, 2019 at 4:27 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Hedge Funds and other institutional investors have just completed filing their 13Fs with the Securities and Exchange Commission, revealing their equity portfolios as of the end of December. At Insider Monkey, we follow nearly 750 active hedge funds and notable investors and by analyzing their 13F filings, we can determine the stocks that they are collectively bullish on. One of their picks is SemGroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG), so let’s take a closer look at the sentiment that surrounds it in the current quarter.

SemGroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) investors should pay attention to an increase in activity from the world’s largest hedge funds lately. Our calculations also showed that semg isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

To most shareholders, hedge funds are assumed to be unimportant, outdated investment tools of years past. While there are over 8000 funds with their doors open at present, Our researchers look at the moguls of this club, about 750 funds. These investment experts administer the lion’s share of the hedge fund industry’s total asset base, and by monitoring their highest performing investments, Insider Monkey has unsheathed several investment strategies that have historically outrun the market. Insider Monkey’s flagship hedge fund strategy beat the S&P 500 index by nearly 5 percentage points a year since its inception in May 2014 through early November 2018. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 27.5% since February 2017 (through March 12th) even though the market was up nearly 25% during the same period. We just shared a list of 6 short targets in our latest quarterly update and they are already down an average of 6% in less than a month.

Steve Cohen SAC CAPITAL ADVISORS

We’re going to go over the key hedge fund action surrounding SemGroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG).

Hedge fund activity in SemGroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG)

At Q4’s end, a total of 12 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 71% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards SEMG over the last 14 quarters. So, let’s examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with SEMG Positions

Among these funds, PAR Capital Management held the most valuable stake in SemGroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG), which was worth $9.8 million at the end of the fourth quarter. On the second spot was Millennium Management which amassed $7.9 million worth of shares. Moreover, Renaissance Technologies, Point72 Asset Management, and Highland Capital Management were also bullish on SemGroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

As aggregate interest increased, key hedge funds have been driving this bullishness. Point72 Asset Management, managed by Steve Cohen, established the most outsized position in SemGroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG). Point72 Asset Management had $4.2 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Dmitry Balyasny’s Balyasny Asset Management also made a $2.3 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new SEMG investors: Israel Englander’s Millennium Management, Minhua Zhang’s Weld Capital Management, and Paul Tudor Jones’s Tudor Investment Corp.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to SemGroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG). These stocks are Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT), Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA), Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP), and PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE:PPDF). This group of stocks’ market caps are closest to SEMG’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
EDIT 18 105423 1
CASA 12 28507 2
SMP 11 128746 1
PPDF 6 4982 1
Average 11.75 66915 1.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 11.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $67 million. That figure was $35 million in SEMG’s case. Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE:PPDF) is the least popular one with only 6 bullish hedge fund positions. SemGroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds returned 24.2% through April 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 7 percentage points. Unfortunately SEMG wasn’t nearly as popular as these 15 stock and hedge funds that were betting on SEMG were disappointed as the stock returned 8.6% and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market this year.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On CNOOC Limited (CEO)Is Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) A Good Stock To Buy?Is Provident Financial Services, Inc. (PFS) A Good Stock To Buy?Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Yext, Inc. (YEXT) ?Is Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Moelis & Company (MC)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
13D Filing: Harvest Fund Advisors LLC and Semgroup Corp (SEMG) 13G Filing: Iridian Asset Management and SemGroup Corp (SEMG) Is SemGroup Corp (SEMG) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? What’s the Deal With These Stocks Getting Pounded? Is SemGroup Corp (SEMG) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? Billionaire Tom Sandell Pushing For Sale of SemGroup Corp (SEMG) Soroban Capital Partners Top Holdings: Williams Companies Inc. (WMB), Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) & Others 18 Cute Tinder Bio Examples (Female) 20 Clever Bumble Bios for Guys 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.