Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Secoo Holding Limited (SECO)

Published on October 31, 2019 at 2:14 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

We at Insider Monkey have gone over 730 13F filings that hedge funds and prominent investors are required to file by the SEC The 13F filings show the funds’ and investors’ portfolio positions as of June 28th. In this article, we look at what those funds think of Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) based on that data.

Is Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) going to take off soon? Investors who are in the know are becoming less hopeful. The number of long hedge fund bets were trimmed by 1 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that SECO isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below).
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter.

D. E. Shaw

Unlike former hedge manager, Dr. Steve Sjuggerud, who is convinced Dow will soar past 40000, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. Let’s take a peek at the recent hedge fund action encompassing Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO).

Hedge fund activity in Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO)

At Q2’s end, a total of 7 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -13% from the first quarter of 2019. On the other hand, there were a total of 4 hedge funds with a bullish position in SECO a year ago. So, let’s check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with SECO Positions

Among these funds, Indus Capital held the most valuable stake in Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO), which was worth $10.7 million at the end of the second quarter. On the second spot was Pelham Capital which amassed $7 million worth of shares. Moreover, Renaissance Technologies, D E Shaw, and Millennium Management were also bullish on Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Due to the fact that Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) has witnessed bearish sentiment from hedge fund managers, it’s easy to see that there was a specific group of money managers that decided to sell off their full holdings in the second quarter. Interestingly, Charles Davidson and Joseph Jacobs’s Wexford Capital said goodbye to the largest stake of the “upper crust” of funds watched by Insider Monkey, worth an estimated $1.1 million in stock, and Richard Driehaus’s Driehaus Capital was right behind this move, as the fund dropped about $0.2 million worth. These bearish behaviors are interesting, as aggregate hedge fund interest was cut by 1 funds in the second quarter.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) but similarly valued. These stocks are Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. (NYSE:RWGE), Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO), Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR), and Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS). All of these stocks’ market caps resemble SECO’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
RWGE 14 120281 0
VAPO 6 87293 1
SPAR 11 44244 -4
EOLS 12 15398 6
Average 10.75 66804 0.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 10.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $67 million. That figure was $19 million in SECO’s case. Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. (NYSE:RWGE) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) is the least popular one with only 6 bullish hedge fund positions. Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Unfortunately SECO wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks (hedge fund sentiment was quite bearish); SECO investors were disappointed as the stock returned -11.8% during the third quarter and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in 2019.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Camden National Corporation (CAC...Do Hedge Funds Love Genesco Inc. (GCO)?Is W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI) Going To Burn These Hedge Funds ?Is PlayAGS, Inc. (AGS) Is Burning These Hedge FundsHedge Funds Are Buying ArcBest Corp (ARCB)Should You Avoid Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC)?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
11 Largest Auto Insurance Companies In The US In 2019 10 Poorest Cities in America in 2019 8 Lowest Tar and Nicotine Cigarette Brands in 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.