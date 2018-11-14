Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Seacor Holdings, Inc. (CKH)

Published on May 8, 2019 at 4:06 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

How do we determine whether Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) makes for a good investment at the moment? We analyze the sentiment of a select group of the very best investors in the world, who spend immense amounts of time and resources studying companies. They may not always be right (no one is), but data shows that their consensus long positions have historically outperformed the market when we adjust for known risk factors.

Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) investors should be aware of a decrease in hedge fund sentiment in recent months. CKH was in 16 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018. There were 19 hedge funds in our database with CKH holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that CKH isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 20.7% year to date (through March 12th) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 32 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Jeffrey Talpins Element Capital

Let’s check out the recent hedge fund action surrounding Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH).

What have hedge funds been doing with Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH)?

Heading into the first quarter of 2019, a total of 16 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -16% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards CKH over the last 14 quarters. With the smart money’s capital changing hands, there exists a select group of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were boosting their stakes significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

CKH_may2019

The largest stake in Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) was held by Royce & Associates, which reported holding $52.6 million worth of stock at the end of December. It was followed by Renaissance Technologies with a $43.3 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included GLG Partners, D E Shaw, and Two Sigma Advisors.

Seeing as Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) has witnessed declining sentiment from the smart money, we can see that there is a sect of hedgies who sold off their entire stakes in the third quarter. Interestingly, Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group dumped the largest stake of the 700 funds tracked by Insider Monkey, worth about $1.8 million in stock. Alec Litowitz and Ross Laser’s fund, Magnetar Capital, also dropped its stock, about $0.6 million worth. These bearish behaviors are intriguing to say the least, as aggregate hedge fund interest was cut by 3 funds in the third quarter.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH). We will take a look at Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC), Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR), Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP), and SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP). This group of stocks’ market values match CKH’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
BANC 17 92607 2
WTTR 12 57230 -2
AVP 24 129120 -2
SP 12 90100 0
Average 16.25 92264 -0.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 16.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $92 million. That figure was $114 million in CKH’s case. Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) is the least popular one with only 12 bullish hedge fund positions. Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds returned 24.2% through April 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 7 percentage points. A small number of hedge funds were also right about betting on CKH, though not to the same extent, as the stock returned 18.7% and outperformed the market as well.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX)EA, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, and More: Stocks on the Move After HoursHere’s What Hedge Funds Think About NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. (NRE...5 Stocks in the Spotlight Due to The Continued China Trade WarEVI Industries, Inc. (EVI): Greenhaven Road Capital is Betting on It in the...Western Digital Corporation (WD): 2019 Sohn Conference New York Recap

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Is Seacor Holdings, Inc. (CKH) A Good Stock To Buy? Is Seacor Holdings, Inc. (CKH) Worthy of Your Portfolio? Billionaire Mason Hawkins’ Bullish Moves Involve Ralph Lauren, Vipshop Holdings & More Do Hedge Funds Love Seacor Holdings, Inc. (CKH)? Amici Capital’s Bold Bet On Seacor Holdings, Inc. (CKH) Amid Energy Sector’s Doldrums Kirby Corporation (KEX), Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP): An Overlooked Way to Benefit From U.S. Oil Output This Metric Says You Are Smart to Sell Seacor Holdings, Inc. (CKH) 25 Cities with the Most Unfaithful Wives 6 Easiest Programming Languages for Middle School Students 18 Cute Tinder Bio Examples (Female)
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.