Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Schneider National, Inc. (SNDR)

Is Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) a bargain? Money managers are in a pessimistic mood. The number of bullish hedge fund positions were trimmed by 1 lately. Our calculations also showed that sndr isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. SNDR was in 19 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of March. There were 20 hedge funds in our database with SNDR holdings at the end of the previous quarter.

We’re going to view the fresh hedge fund action regarding Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR).

What does the smart money think about Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 19 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -5% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in SNDR over the last 15 quarters. So, let’s examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Among these funds, AQR Capital Management held the most valuable stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR), which was worth $23.8 million at the end of the first quarter. On the second spot was Millennium Management which amassed $20.5 million worth of shares. Moreover, Two Sigma Advisors, Renaissance Technologies, and Citadel Investment Group were also bullish on Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Because Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) has witnessed falling interest from the smart money, it’s easy to see that there is a sect of hedgies who were dropping their positions entirely last quarter. At the top of the heap, Sander Gerber’s Hudson Bay Capital Management sold off the biggest investment of all the hedgies watched by Insider Monkey, comprising about $2 million in stock. David Steinberg and Eric Udoff’s fund, Marlowe Partners, also sold off its stock, about $1.3 million worth. These transactions are important to note, as aggregate hedge fund interest was cut by 1 funds last quarter.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR). We will take a look at GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF), United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI), Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA), and Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO). This group of stocks’ market caps resemble SNDR’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position EAF 24 142699 1 UBSI 8 28300 -2 RBA 15 151367 3 TWO 18 101532 2 Average 16.25 105975 1

As you can see these stocks had an average of 16.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $106 million. That figure was $122 million in SNDR’s case. GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) is the least popular one with only 8 bullish hedge fund positions. Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 1.9% in Q2 through May 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 3 percentage points. Unfortunately SNDR wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on SNDR were disappointed as the stock returned -18.4% during the same period and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in Q2.

