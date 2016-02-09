Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Tiger Global Management, Crispin Odey, National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI), Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILA), Schneider National Inc (SNDR), and More

Tiger Global Management on the Prowl Again in India (The Economic Times)
Tiger Global Management, one of the earliest big backers of India’s Internet story, is returning with renewed faith to the domestic startup ecosystem three years after it stopped making fresh investments in the country. The New York-based investment firm will step up investments in India from its mega $3 billion fund called Tiger Global Private Investment Partners XI, said two people with knowledge of the company’s strategy in the country.
Big Players Move in on Playtech (The Times)
Crispin Odey, the hedge fund tycoon, is expected to turn up the heat on management at Playtech after building a 5 per cent stake in the troubled gaming technology group. Odey Asset Management is believed to have been in contact with Jason Ader, the American activist investor who The Times revealed last week had quietly built a $100 million stake in Playtech. Odey is understood to have held Playtech shares since 2014.
Billionaire George Soros Breaks up with Micron (MU) Stock, Boosts Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Instead (SmarterAnalyst.com)
Legendary hedge fund guru George Soros has made some intriguing chip stock moves in the second quarter. He swapped out Micron (NASDAQ:MU) for rapidly-rising chip stock Advanced Micro Devices (NYSE:AMD) – despite Micron’s robust chorus of Street supporters. Not that Soros can’t afford to take a risk. The 88-year old Hungarian-American has a personal value of approximately $8 billion according to Forbes. And this is after donating a massive $18 billion to his philanthropic agency, Open Society Foundations.
JANA Partners Boosts Gains in August (InstitutionalInvestor.com)
The activist hedge fund’s major portfolio shakeup in the second quarter continues to pay off. Barry Rosenstein’s JANA Partners extended its gains for the year for a fifth straight month.The activist hedge fund firm’s flagship fund – also called JANA Partners – gained 2.2 percent in August and is now up 9.2 percent for the year.