Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-Insider Trading

Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Tiger Global Management, Crispin Odey, National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI), Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILA), Schneider National Inc (SNDR), and More

Published on September 5, 2018 at 1:21 pm by Insider Monkey Staff in Hedge Funds,Insider Trading
Share Tweet Share Email
Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

Tiger Global Management on the Prowl Again in India (The Economic Times)
Tiger Global Management, one of the earliest big backers of India’s Internet story, is returning with renewed faith to the domestic startup ecosystem three years after it stopped making fresh investments in the country. The New York-based investment firm will step up investments in India from its mega $3 billion fund called Tiger Global Private Investment Partners XI, said two people with knowledge of the company’s strategy in the country.

Big Players Move in on Playtech (The Times)
Crispin Odey, the hedge fund tycoon, is expected to turn up the heat on management at Playtech after building a 5 per cent stake in the troubled gaming technology group. Odey Asset Management is believed to have been in contact with Jason Ader, the American activist investor who The Times revealed last week had quietly built a $100 million stake in Playtech. Odey is understood to have held Playtech shares since 2014.

stock, market, buy, graph, risk, trading, dice, concepts, chart, objects, investment, opportunity, business, three-dimensional, horizontal, line, gambling, decisions, symbol,

Maxx-Studio/Shutterstock.com

Billionaire George Soros Breaks up with Micron (MU) Stock, Boosts Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Instead (SmarterAnalyst.com)
Legendary hedge fund guru George Soros has made some intriguing chip stock moves in the second quarter. He swapped out Micron (NASDAQ:MU) for rapidly-rising chip stock Advanced Micro Devices (NYSE:AMD) – despite Micron’s robust chorus of Street supporters. Not that Soros can’t afford to take a risk. The 88-year old Hungarian-American has a personal value of approximately $8 billion according to Forbes. And this is after donating a massive $18 billion to his philanthropic agency, Open Society Foundations.

JANA Partners Boosts Gains in August (InstitutionalInvestor.com)
The activist hedge fund’s major portfolio shakeup in the second quarter continues to pay off. Barry Rosenstein’s JANA Partners extended its gains for the year for a fifth straight month.The activist hedge fund firm’s flagship fund – also called JANA Partners – gained 2.2 percent in August and is now up 9.2 percent for the year.

Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Millennium Management, Bridgewater Associates...Exxon Mobil (XOM), Chevron (CVX), Pioneer (PXD): Hedge Funds’ Favorite...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: King Street Capital, Third Point LLC,...Perspecta (PRSP), Wyndham Hotels (WH) Tops Among Hedge Funds’ Favorite...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: D.E. Shaw, CBA Florida Inc (CBAI), Energen...Qurate Retail (QRTEA), Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP), Macquarie (MIC): Insider Buys...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.