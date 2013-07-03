Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (SAFT)

Published on October 26, 2019 at 12:36 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Before we spend days researching a stock idea we like to take a look at how hedge funds and billionaire investors recently traded that stock. Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) lagged the larger S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 10 percentage points since the end of the third quarter of 2018. This means hedge funds that are allocating a higher percentage of their portfolio to small-cap stocks were probably underperforming the market. However, this also means that as small-cap stocks start to mean revert, these hedge funds will start delivering better returns than the S&P 500 Index funds. In this article, we will take a look at what hedge funds think about Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT).

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) was in 10 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of June. SAFT has seen a decrease in activity from the world’s largest hedge funds of late. There were 11 hedge funds in our database with SAFT positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that SAFT isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below).
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

At the moment there are plenty of tools stock market investors use to analyze stocks. A couple of the most underrated tools are hedge fund and insider trading moves. Our experts have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the best fund managers can beat the broader indices by a very impressive amount (see the details here).

David Harding

Unlike former hedge manager, Dr. Steve Sjuggerud, who is convinced Dow will soar past 40000, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. Let’s take a gander at the fresh hedge fund action encompassing Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT).

What does smart money think about Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)?

At Q2’s end, a total of 10 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -9% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 9 hedge funds with a bullish position in SAFT a year ago. So, let’s find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with SAFT Positions

More specifically, Renaissance Technologies was the largest shareholder of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT), with a stake worth $35.8 million reported as of the end of March. Trailing Renaissance Technologies was AQR Capital Management, which amassed a stake valued at $4.4 million. Prospector Partners, PEAK6 Capital Management, and Winton Capital Management were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Since Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) has experienced a decline in interest from the aggregate hedge fund industry, we can see that there exists a select few money managers that elected to cut their entire stakes in the second quarter. At the top of the heap, Andrew Feldstein and Stephen Siderow’s Blue Mountain Capital dropped the biggest position of the “upper crust” of funds monitored by Insider Monkey, worth close to $0.1 million in stock, and Paul Marshall and Ian Wace’s Marshall Wace LLP was right behind this move, as the fund dropped about $0 million worth. These bearish behaviors are important to note, as aggregate hedge fund interest was cut by 1 funds in the second quarter.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT), Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC), SPX Corporation (NYSE:SPXC), and Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). This group of stocks’ market caps match SAFT’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
EAT 28 238224 -1
KLIC 17 229037 0
SPXC 16 82178 -3
TY 1 1220 -1
Average 15.5 137665 -1.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 15.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $138 million. That figure was $48 million in SAFT’s case. Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) is the least popular one with only 1 bullish hedge fund positions. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. A small number of hedge funds were also right about betting on SAFT as the stock returned 7.5% during the same time frame and outperformed the market by an even larger margin.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Started Buying Carter’s, Inc. (CRI) AgainUnited Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR): Hedge Funds Had A Change of HeartMacquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC): Are Hedge Funds Back?Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI)Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping Navient Corporation (NAVI)?PBF Energy Inc (PBF): Hedge Funds Are Snapping Up

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
76 Best Insurance Dividend Stocks To Invest In Is Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (SAFT) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? Should You Follow The Smart Money’s Lead On Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (SAFT)? What Hedge Funds Think About Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (MHLD) Anymore The Home Depot, Inc. (HD), Accenture Plc (ACN), Moody’s Corporation (MCO): Stocks Growing Their Dividends by 20% Per Year This Metric Says You Are Smart to Buy The Navigators Group, Inc (NAVG) 11 Largest Auto Insurance Companies In The US In 2019 10 Poorest Cities in America in 2019 8 Lowest Tar and Nicotine Cigarette Brands in 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.