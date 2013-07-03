Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Repligen Corporation (RGEN)

Published on April 29, 2019 at 12:09 pm by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Does Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) represent a good buying opportunity at the moment? Let’s briefly check the hedge fund interest towards the company. Hedge fund firms constantly search out bright intellectuals and highly-experienced employees and throw away millions of dollars on satellite photos and other research activities, so it is no wonder why they tend to generate millions in profits each year. It is also true that some hedge fund players fail inconceivably on some occasions, but net net their stock picks have been generating superior risk-adjusted returns on average over the years.

Is Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) going to take off soon? The best stock pickers are turning bullish. The number of bullish hedge fund positions went up by 10 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that RGEN isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 20.7% year to date (through March 12th) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 32 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

David Harding

Let’s go over the new hedge fund action surrounding Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN).

What have hedge funds been doing with Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN)?

At Q4’s end, a total of 22 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 83% from the second quarter of 2018. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards RGEN over the last 14 quarters. With the smart money’s capital changing hands, there exists a few noteworthy hedge fund managers who were boosting their holdings meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

RGEN_apr2019

According to publicly available hedge fund and institutional investor holdings data compiled by Insider Monkey, D E Shaw, managed by D. E. Shaw, holds the largest position in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). D E Shaw has a $14.1 million position in the stock, comprising less than 0.1%% of its 13F portfolio. Coming in second is Millennium Management, managed by Israel Englander, which holds a $11 million position; less than 0.1%% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the company. Other professional money managers that hold long positions consist of Steve Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management, Jim Simons’s Renaissance Technologies and David Harding’s Winton Capital Management.

As industrywide interest jumped, specific money managers were breaking ground themselves. Millennium Management, managed by Israel Englander, created the largest position in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Millennium Management had $11 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Noam Gottesman’s GLG Partners also made a $9.5 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are D. E. Shaw’s D E Shaw, Jim Simons’s Renaissance Technologies, and David Harding’s Winton Capital Management.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). These stocks are Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB), SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW), Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC), and Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). This group of stocks’ market caps are closest to RGEN’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
OSB 7 18516 -3
SKYW 13 139280 -1
PSEC 11 29955 0
BDN 17 105044 2
Average 12 73199 -0.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 12 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $73 million. That figure was $78 million in RGEN’s case. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB) is the least popular one with only 7 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds returned 24.2% through April 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 7 percentage points. Unfortunately RGEN wasn’t nearly as popular as these 15 stock and hedge funds that were betting on RGEN were disappointed as the stock returned 3.8% and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market this year.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On ASGN Incorporated (ASGN)Is GATX Corporation (GATX) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Inogen Inc (INGN)Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Delek US Holdings, Inc. (DK)Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On Gold Fields Limited (GFI)?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Is Repligen Corporation (RGEN) A Good Stock To Buy? Is Repligen Corporation (RGEN) a Good Stock to Buy? Here Is What Hedge Funds Think About Repligen Corporation (RGEN) Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Insmed Incorporated (INSM) This Metric Says You Are Smart to Sell Anacor Pharmaceuticals Inc (ANAC) 18 Cute Tinder Bio Examples (Female) 20 Clever Bumble Bios for Guys 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.