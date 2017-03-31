Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Quanterix Corporation (QTRX)

Published on May 11, 2019 at 1:27 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We have processed the filings of the more than 700 world-class investment firms that we track and now have access to the collective wisdom contained in these filings, which are based on their December 31 holdings, data that is available nowhere else. Should you consider Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) for your portfolio? We’ll look to this invaluable collective wisdom for the answer.

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) shares haven’t seen a lot of action during the third quarter. Overall, hedge fund sentiment was unchanged. The stock was in 7 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018. At the end of this article we will also compare QTRX to other stocks including DBV Technologies SA – ADR (NASDAQ:DBVT), City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO), and William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) to get a better sense of its popularity.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 32 percentage points since May 2014 through March 12, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter.

Kerr Neilson

We’re going to take a peek at the fresh hedge fund action encompassing Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX).

How are hedge funds trading Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX)?

Heading into the first quarter of 2019, a total of 7 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 0% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in QTRX over the last 14 quarters. So, let’s see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

QTRX_may2019

Among these funds, Royce & Associates held the most valuable stake in Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX), which was worth $13.3 million at the end of the fourth quarter. On the second spot was Diag Capital which amassed $4.1 million worth of shares. Moreover, Park West Asset Management, Platinum Asset Management, and Point72 Asset Management were also bullish on Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

We view hedge fund activity in the stock unfavorable, but in this case there was only a single hedge fund selling its entire position: Portolan Capital Management. One hedge fund selling its entire position doesn’t always imply a bearish intent. Theoretically a hedge fund may decide to sell a promising position in order to invest the proceeds in a more promising idea. However, we don’t think this is the case in this case because only one of the 800+ hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey identified as a viable investment and initiated a position in the stock (that fund was Diag Capital).

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX). We will take a look at DBV Technologies SA – ADR (NASDAQ:DBVT), City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO), William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH), and Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT). This group of stocks’ market values are similar to QTRX’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
DBVT 5 42725 -4
CIO 6 20006 0
WLH 20 108929 6
AHT 15 33618 3
Average 11.5 51320 1.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 11.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $51 million. That figure was $31 million in QTRX’s case. William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand DBV Technologies SA – ADR (NASDAQ:DBVT) is the least popular one with only 5 bullish hedge fund positions. Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds returned 24.2% through April 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 7 percentage points. A small number of hedge funds were also right about betting on QTRX, though not to the same extent, as the stock returned 19.7% and outperformed the market as well.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Lands’ End, Inc. (LE)Kellogg Company (K): Horizon Kinetics Explains Why The Wide Moat Franchise...Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN): Horizon Kinetics’ Latest ThoughtsJumia’s Share Price Drops In the Aftermath of Cintron Research’s Proclaiming...PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP): Horizon Kinetics Says Its Business is Planned to Be in...Netflix, Inc. (NFLX): Horizon Kinetics Says Its A Risky Investment

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
25 Cities with the Most Unfaithful Wives 6 Easiest Programming Languages for Middle School Students 18 Cute Tinder Bio Examples (Female)
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.