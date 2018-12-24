Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About PTC Inc (PTC)

Published on April 5, 2019 at 5:16 pm by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

The elite funds run by legendary investors such as David Tepper and Dan Loeb make hundreds of millions of dollars for themselves and their investors by spending enormous resources doing research on small cap stocks that big investment banks don’t follow. Because of their pay structures, they have strong incentives to do the research necessary to beat the market. That’s why we pay close attention to what they think in small cap stocks. In this article, we take a closer look at PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) from the perspective of those elite funds.

Is PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) an outstanding stock to buy now? Prominent investors are becoming less confident. The number of long hedge fund positions went down by 15 lately. Our calculations also showed that PTC isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. PTC was in 31 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018. There were 46 hedge funds in our database with PTC holdings at the end of the previous quarter.

In the eyes of most investors, hedge funds are seen as underperforming, outdated investment tools of yesteryear. While there are greater than 8000 funds with their doors open today, Our experts look at the upper echelon of this group, about 750 funds. These hedge fund managers orchestrate most of the smart money’s total asset base, and by observing their highest performing picks, Insider Monkey has discovered a few investment strategies that have historically outrun the market. Insider Monkey’s flagship hedge fund strategy beat the S&P 500 index by nearly 5 percentage points a year since its inception in May 2014 through early November 2018. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 27.5% since February 2017 (through March 12th) even though the market was up nearly 25% during the same period. We just shared a list of 6 short targets in our latest quarterly update and they are already down an average of 6% in less than a month.

Kevin Oram Praesidium Investment Management

We’re going to take a peek at the key hedge fund action regarding PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC).

What does the smart money think about PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)?

At the end of the fourth quarter, a total of 31 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -33% from the previous quarter. By comparison, 36 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in PTC a year ago. With hedgies’ capital changing hands, there exists an “upper tier” of notable hedge fund managers who were upping their holdings substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

PTC_mar2019

More specifically, Select Equity Group was the largest shareholder of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC), with a stake worth $247.2 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Select Equity Group was OZ Management, which amassed a stake valued at $174 million. Praesidium Investment Management Company, Impax Asset Management, and Holocene Advisors were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Seeing as PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) has faced bearish sentiment from the aggregate hedge fund industry, logic holds that there were a few fund managers that decided to sell off their entire stakes heading into Q3. At the top of the heap, Robert Boucai’s Newbrook Capital Advisors cut the biggest investment of the “upper crust” of funds tracked by Insider Monkey, worth about $93.1 million in stock. Zach Schreiber’s fund, Point State Capital, also sold off its stock, about $67.3 million worth. These transactions are interesting, as aggregate hedge fund interest dropped by 15 funds heading into Q3.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC). These stocks are The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS), F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV), Huaneng Power International Inc (NYSE:HNP), and Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF). This group of stocks’ market values match PTC’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
GPS 20 221936 -9
FFIV 24 1091362 0
HNP 3 1184 -1
TIF 30 1225531 -13
Average 19.25 635003 -5.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 19.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $635 million. That figure was $1395 million in PTC’s case. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Huaneng Power International Inc (NYSE:HNP) is the least popular one with only 3 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) is more popular among hedge funds. Considering that hedge funds are fond of this stock in relation to its market cap peers, it may be a good idea to analyze it in detail and potentially include it in your portfolio. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 19.7% through March 15th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 6.6 percentage points. Unfortunately PTC wasn’t in this group. Hedge funds that bet on PTC were disappointed as the stock returned 10% and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks, you should check out the top 15 hedge fund stocks as 13 of these outperformed the market.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)?Do Hedge Funds Love Lincoln National Corporation (LNC)?Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Marvell Technology Group (MRVL)?Hedge Funds Haven’t Been This Bullish On DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) Since 2015...Is Seagate Technology (STX) A Good Stock To Buy?Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Is PTC Inc (PTC) A Good Stock To Buy According To Hedge Funds? Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Warren Buffett, GoldenTree Asset Management, Tableau Software Inc (DATA), PTC Inc (PTC), Tile Shop Holdings Inc (TTS), and More Some Insider Buying at Cogint Inc. (COGT) and Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL), Plus Noteworthy Insider Selling at 3 Other Companies Hedge Funds Are Overweight PTC Inc (PTC) How This Fund’s Investments in NorthStar Asset Management (NSAM), CONMED Corporation (CNMD) & Other Stocks Performed in Q3? High-Dividend REIT Registers More Insider Buying, Plus Four Other Companies With Noteworthy Insider Transactions Core Laboratories, PTC, KCG, and Westlake Chemical Surge, While SunEdison Files for Bankruptcy 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Visa Inc (V) Ten of the Most Common Addictions
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.