Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC)

Published on October 21, 2019 at 10:56 am by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Hedge funds are known to underperform the bull markets but that’s not because they are terrible at stock picking. Hedge funds underperform because their net exposure in only 40-70% and they charge exorbitant fees. No one knows what the future holds and how market participants will react to the bountiful news that floods in each day. However, hedge funds’ consensus picks on average deliver market beating returns. For example in the first 9 months of this year through September 30th the Standard and Poor’s 500 Index returned approximately 20% (including dividend payments). Conversely, hedge funds’ top 20 large-cap stock picks generated a return of 24% during the same 9-month period, with the majority of these stock picks outperforming the broader market benchmark. Interestingly, an average long/short hedge fund returned only a fraction of this value due to the hedges they implemented and the large fees they charged. If you pay attention to the actual hedge fund returns versus the returns of their long stock picks, you might believe that it is a waste of time to analyze hedge funds’ purchases. We know better. That’s why we scrutinize hedge fund sentiment before we invest in a stock like Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC).

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) shares haven’t seen a lot of action during the second quarter. Overall, hedge fund sentiment was unchanged. The stock was in 11 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of June. At the end of this article we will also compare PSEC to other stocks including Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS), Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR), and Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) to get a better sense of its popularity. Our calculations also showed that PSEC isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (view the video below).
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the 21st century investor’s toolkit there are plenty of methods stock traders use to assess publicly traded companies. A couple of the best methods are hedge fund and insider trading signals. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the top investment managers can outpace their index-focused peers by a significant amount (see the details here).

Matthew Hulsizer PEAK6 Capital

Unlike former hedge manager, Dr. Steve Sjuggerud, who is convinced Dow will soar past 40000, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. We’re going to review the fresh hedge fund action regarding Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC).

What have hedge funds been doing with Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC)?

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 11 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 0% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 10 hedge funds with a bullish position in PSEC a year ago. So, let’s examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with PSEC Positions

The largest stake in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) was held by Arrowstreet Capital, which reported holding $10.5 million worth of stock at the end of March. It was followed by McKinley Capital Management with a $5.5 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Marshall Wace LLP, PEAK6 Capital Management, and Citadel Investment Group.

Because Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has faced bearish sentiment from the smart money, it’s easy to see that there was a specific group of hedgies that slashed their positions entirely last quarter. Interestingly, OZ Management dropped the biggest position of the 750 funds tracked by Insider Monkey, totaling about $6.4 million in stock. Michael Hintze’s fund, CQS Cayman LP, also cut its stock, about $3.3 million worth. These bearish behaviors are intriguing to say the least, as total hedge fund interest stayed the same (this is a bearish signal in our experience).

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). These stocks are Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS), Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR), Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG), and H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). This group of stocks’ market values are similar to PSEC’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
KOS 24 216270 6
XHR 12 37569 3
SRG 15 460506 -2
FUL 12 126249 -6
Average 15.75 210149 0.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 15.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $210 million. That figure was $23 million in PSEC’s case. Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) is the least popular one with only 12 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) is even less popular than XHR. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. A small number of hedge funds were also right about betting on PSEC, though not to the same extent, as the stock returned 3.7% during the third quarter and outperformed the market as well.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Piled Into MongoDB (MDB) At The Wrong TimeIs Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?Hedge Funds Aren’t Impressed By Service Corporation International (SCI...Do Hedge Funds Love Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo &#...Here is What Hedgies Think About Amdocs Limited (DOX)Hedge Funds Aren’t Impressed By BorgWarner Inc. (BWA)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Is Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) A Good Stock To Buy? Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Trian Fund Management, Eddie Lampert, Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP), Select Interior Concepts (SIC), and More Hedge Funds Are Betting On Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Starboard Value LP, York Capital Management, Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC), CytomX Therapeutics Inc (CTMX), Ichor Holdings Ltd (ICHR), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Elliott Management, Millennium Management, Lawson Products, Inc. (LAWS), Prospect Capital Co. (PSEC), Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Paul Tudor Jones, Dan Loeb, David Einhorn, Legacy Reserves LP (LGCY), Prospect Capital Co. (PSEC), Alteryx Inc (AYX), and More 11 Largest Auto Insurance Companies In The US In 2019 10 Poorest Cities in America in 2019 8 Lowest Tar and Nicotine Cigarette Brands in 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.