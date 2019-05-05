Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (PDM)

Published on June 25, 2019 at 8:52 pm by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

The elite funds run by legendary investors such as David Tepper and Dan Loeb make hundreds of millions of dollars for themselves and their investors by spending enormous resources doing research on small cap stocks that big investment banks don’t follow. Because of their pay structures, they have strong incentives to do the research necessary to beat the market. That’s why we pay close attention to what they think in small cap stocks. In this article, we take a closer look at Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) from the perspective of those elite funds.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) investors should pay attention to a decrease in activity from the world’s largest hedge funds recently. Our calculations also showed that PDM isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter.

TUDOR INVESTMENT CORP

We’re going to take a look at the key hedge fund action encompassing Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM).

How are hedge funds trading Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 13 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -7% from the fourth quarter of 2018. On the other hand, there were a total of 11 hedge funds with a bullish position in PDM a year ago. So, let’s check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

PDM_june2019

Among these funds, Renaissance Technologies held the most valuable stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM), which was worth $67.9 million at the end of the first quarter. On the second spot was AEW Capital Management which amassed $54.5 million worth of shares. Moreover, GLG Partners, Citadel Investment Group, and Millennium Management were also bullish on Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Due to the fact that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) has witnessed bearish sentiment from hedge fund managers, it’s safe to say that there lies a certain “tier” of hedgies who sold off their positions entirely heading into Q3. It’s worth mentioning that David Costen Haley’s HBK Investments cut the largest stake of the 700 funds monitored by Insider Monkey, totaling about $0.4 million in stock. Michael Gelband’s fund, ExodusPoint Capital, also said goodbye to its stock, about $0.3 million worth. These moves are important to note, as total hedge fund interest was cut by 1 funds heading into Q3.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). These stocks are Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP), Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO), Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP), and California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). This group of stocks’ market valuations match PDM’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
NEP 9 15427 -3
TRNO 13 63355 3
ARLP 8 108477 0
CWT 8 22601 0
Average 9.5 52465 0

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 9.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $52 million. That figure was $147 million in PDM’s case. Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) is the least popular one with only 8 bullish hedge fund positions. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 6.2% in Q2 through June 19th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by nearly 3 percentage points. Unfortunately PDM wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on PDM were disappointed as the stock returned 1.5% during the same period and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in Q2.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT)Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On CorVel Corporation (CRVL)Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP)Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Associated Banc-Corp (ASB)Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Lazard Ltd (LAZ)Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Stifel Financial Corp. (SF)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (PDM) Is Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (PDM) A Stock to Avoid? Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE): Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About It, Insider Sentiment Unchanged Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR): Insiders Aren’t Crazy About It But Hedge Funds Love It What Hedge Funds Think About Liberty Property Trust (LRY) Hedge Funds Are Dumping Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) 25 Biggest Activist Short Sellers in the Hedge Fund World 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.