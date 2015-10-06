Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Phillips 66 (PSX)

Published on March 27, 2019 at 4:17 pm by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Hedge funds and other investment firms run by legendary investors like Israel Englander, Jeffrey Talpins and Ray Dalio are entrusted to manage billions of dollars of accredited investors’ money because they are without peer in the resources they use to identify the best investments for their chosen investment horizon. Moreover, they are more willing to invest a greater amount of their resources in small-cap stocks than big brokerage houses, and this is often where they generate their outperformance, which is why we pay particular attention to their best ideas in this space.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has seen an increase in support from the world’s most elite money managers recently. Our calculations also showed that PSX isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 32 percentage points since May 2014 through March 12, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 27.5% through March 12, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Warren Buffet, is Warren Buffet success personified, Suzanne Woolley

Warren Buffett of Berkshire Hathaway

Let’s take a peek at the new hedge fund action encompassing Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

How are hedge funds trading Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)?

At the end of the fourth quarter, a total of 47 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 9% from the second quarter of 2018. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in PSX over the last 14 quarters. With hedge funds’ capital changing hands, there exists a select group of notable hedge fund managers who were upping their stakes considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

PSX_mar2019

More specifically, Berkshire Hathaway was the largest shareholder of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), with a stake worth $1024.8 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Berkshire Hathaway was AQR Capital Management, which amassed a stake valued at $185.4 million. Millennium Management, Renaissance Technologies, and East Side Capital (RR Partners) were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

With a general bullishness amongst the heavyweights, key money managers have jumped into Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) headfirst. Capital Growth Management, managed by Ken Heebner, established the biggest position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Capital Growth Management had $33.6 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Michael Kharitonov and Jon David McAuliffe’s Voleon Capital also made a $12.1 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new PSX investors: Clint Carlson’s Carlson Capital, George Soros’s Soros Fund Management, and Peter Algert and Kevin Coldiron’s Algert Coldiron Investors.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). We will take a look at Kimberly Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB), Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM), Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM), and Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG). This group of stocks’ market valuations match PSX’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
KMB 37 778746 11
HUM 46 2930719 2
BAM 25 909741 4
MFG 4 7797 1
Average 28 1156751 4.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 28 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $1157 million. That figure was $2113 million in PSX’s case. Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG) is the least popular one with only 4 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) is more popular among hedge funds. Considering that hedge funds are fond of this stock in relation to its market cap peers, it may be a good idea to analyze it in detail and potentially include it in your portfolio. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 19.7% through March 15th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 6.6 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on PSX, though not to the same extent, as the stock returned 15.3% and outperformed the market as well.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Do Hedge Funds Love Diageo plc (DEO)?Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?Were Hedge Funds Right About Buying Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)?Were Hedge Funds Right About Buying Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST)?Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOX)?Were Hedge Funds Right About Buying United Technologies Corporation (UTX)?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Two Sigma Advisors’ Return, AUM, and Holdings 4 Stocks Billionaire Warren Buffett and Insiders Love (and 1 They Hate) Hedge Funds Are Betting On Phillips 66 (PSX) 20 Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Are Piling On 10 Best Energy Dividend Stocks for Income Investors Is Phillips 66 (PSX) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? Ford, Phillips 66, Yum! Brands, and Two Other Stocks Are in Spotlight Today for Various Reasons Were Hedge Funds Right About Visa Inc (V)? Ten of the Most Common Addictions 13 African Countries with the Largest White Population in 2018
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.