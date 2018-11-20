Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Owens Corning (OC)

Legendary investors such as Jeffrey Talpins and Seth Klarman earn enormous amounts of money for themselves and their investors by doing in-depth research on small-cap stocks that big brokerage houses don’t publish. Small cap stocks -especially when they are screened well- can generate substantial outperformance versus a boring index fund. That’s why we analyze the activity of those elite funds in these small-cap stocks. In the following paragraphs, we analyze Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) from the perspective of those elite funds.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) investors should be aware of a decrease in enthusiasm from smart money in recent months. OC was in 27 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of March. There were 40 hedge funds in our database with OC holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that OC isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

We’re going to take a look at the fresh hedge fund action surrounding Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

How are hedge funds trading Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2019, a total of 27 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -33% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 32 hedge funds with a bullish position in OC a year ago. So, let’s examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

The largest stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) was held by Adage Capital Management, which reported holding $198.8 million worth of stock at the end of March. It was followed by Long Pond Capital with a $151.2 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included D1 Capital Partners, Maverick Capital, and Citadel Investment Group.

Seeing as Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has faced falling interest from the smart money, it’s safe to say that there exists a select few funds who sold off their positions entirely in the third quarter. Interestingly, Paul Reeder and Edward Shapiro’s PAR Capital Management cut the biggest stake of the “upper crust” of funds tracked by Insider Monkey, comprising an estimated $70.5 million in stock. Matt Simon (Citadel)’s fund, Ashler Capital, also cut its stock, about $19.3 million worth. These transactions are intriguing to say the least, as total hedge fund interest dropped by 13 funds in the third quarter.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). These stocks are GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH), Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII), Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR), and Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). This group of stocks’ market values resemble OC’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position GWPH 23 540478 -2 PII 16 89139 1 FLR 22 311072 2 TDC 20 294027 -1 Average 20.25 308679 0

As you can see these stocks had an average of 20.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $309 million. That figure was $932 million in OC’s case. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) is the least popular one with only 16 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 1.9% in Q2 through May 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 3 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on OC as the stock returned 4% during the same period and outperformed the market by an even larger margin. Hedge funds were clearly right about piling into this stock relative to other stocks with similar market capitalizations.

