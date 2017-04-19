Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK)

Published on May 12, 2019 at 9:51 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Like everyone else, elite investors make mistakes. Some of their top consensus picks, such as Amazon, Facebook and Alibaba, have not done well in Q4 due to various reasons. Nevertheless, the data show elite investors’ consensus picks have done well on average over the long-term. The top 15 S&P 500 stocks among hedge funds at the end of September 2018 returned an average of 1% through March 15th whereas the S&P 500 Index ETF lost 2.2% during the same period. Because their consensus picks have done well, we pay attention to what elite funds think before doing extensive research on a stock. In this article, we take a closer look at Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) from the perspective of those elite funds.

Is Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) a worthy stock to buy now? Prominent investors are turning less bullish. The number of long hedge fund bets went down by 6 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that OSTK isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the 21st century investor’s toolkit there are a large number of metrics investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A couple of the most underrated metrics are hedge fund and insider trading interest. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the elite money managers can outperform their index-focused peers by a superb amount (see the details here).

Och-Ziff Capital Management

Let’s take a glance at the new hedge fund action regarding Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK).

How have hedgies been trading Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)?

Heading into the first quarter of 2019, a total of 10 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -38% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 20 hedge funds with a bullish position in OSTK a year ago. So, let’s examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

OSTK_may2019

More specifically, Citadel Investment Group was the largest shareholder of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK), with a stake worth $5.7 million reported as of the end of December. Trailing Citadel Investment Group was Point72 Asset Management, which amassed a stake valued at $5.4 million. CSat Investment Advisory, OZ Management, and Balyasny Asset Management were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Because Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) has experienced bearish sentiment from the aggregate hedge fund industry, logic holds that there lies a certain “tier” of hedgies who sold off their entire stakes in the third quarter. At the top of the heap, Peter S. Park’s Park West Asset Management sold off the biggest investment of the 700 funds monitored by Insider Monkey, worth an estimated $27.7 million in call options, and Sander Gerber’s Hudson Bay Capital Management was right behind this move, as the fund cut about $7.1 million worth. These bearish behaviors are important to note, as total hedge fund interest fell by 6 funds in the third quarter.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) but similarly valued. We will take a look at CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO), TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD), International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI), and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL). This group of stocks’ market caps are similar to OSTK’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
CURO 10 76163 -6
TRMD 3 347978 1
IMXI 10 61880 -1
STNL 16 166408 1
Average 9.75 163107 -1.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 9.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $163 million. That figure was $20 million in OSTK’s case. Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) is the least popular one with only 3 bullish hedge fund positions. Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds returned 24.2% through April 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 7 percentage points. Unfortunately OSTK wasn’t nearly as popular as these 15 stock and hedge funds that were betting on OSTK were disappointed as the stock returned 2.1% and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market this year.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Jumia’s Share Price Drops In the Aftermath of Citron Research’s Proclaiming...Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Mitek Systems, Inc. (MITK)Is Commscope Holding Company Inc (COMM) A Good Stock To Buy?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (ELF)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Scorpio Bulkers Inc (SALT)Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Arvinas, Inc. (ARVN) ?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Elliott Management, Millennium Management, Toscafund Asset Management, Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY), Overstock.com Inc (OSTK), and More Market Movers Today: Twitter Inc (TWTR), Tesla Inc (TSLA), InVitae Corp (NVTA), InspireMD Inc (NSPR), and More Market Movers Today: Qualstar Corporation (QBAK), Purple Innovation Inc (PRPL), NEX Group (NEXGY), Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA), and More Market Movers Today: Tenax Therapeutics Inc (TENX), Overstock.com Inc (OSTK), Box Inc (BOX), Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO), and More Five Stocks With Cryptocurrency and Blockchain Exposure Hedge Funds Like 10 Companies and Websites That Accept Litecoin 25 Big Companies That Accept Bitcoin, Ethereum and Other Cryptocurrencies 25 Cities with the Most Unfaithful Wives 6 Easiest Programming Languages for Middle School Students 18 Cute Tinder Bio Examples (Female)
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.