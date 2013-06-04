Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA)

Published on April 29, 2019 at 9:31 am by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Billionaire hedge fund managers such as David Abrams, Steve Cohen and Stan Druckenmiller can generate millions or even billions of dollars every year by pinning down high-potential small-cap stocks and pouring cash into these candidates. Small-cap stocks are overlooked by most investors, brokerage houses, and financial services hubs, while the unlimited research abilities of the big players within the hedge fund industry can easily identify the undervalued and high-potential stocks that reside the ignored corners of equity markets. There are numerous small-cap stocks that have turned out to be great winners, which is one of the main reasons the Insider Monkey team pays close attention to the hedge fund activity in relation to these stocks.

Is Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) an exceptional stock to buy now? Money managers are getting less optimistic. The number of long hedge fund positions dropped by 2 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that ora isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 20.7% year to date (through March 12th) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 32 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Mario Gabelli

We’re going to review the new hedge fund action encompassing Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA).

What have hedge funds been doing with Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)?

Heading into the first quarter of 2019, a total of 5 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -29% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in ORA over the last 14 quarters. With hedgies’ capital changing hands, there exists a select group of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were adding to their holdings meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

No of Hedge Funds With ORA Positions

When looking at the institutional investors followed by Insider Monkey, Impax Asset Management, managed by Ian Simm, holds the most valuable position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Impax Asset Management has a $91.8 million position in the stock, comprising 1.5% of its 13F portfolio. Sitting at the No. 2 spot is Renaissance Technologies, managed by Jim Simons, which holds a $52 million position; the fund has 0.1% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Some other hedge funds and institutional investors with similar optimism include Mario Gabelli’s GAMCO Investors, Brandon Haley’s Holocene Advisors and Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group.

Because Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has faced bearish sentiment from the smart money, it’s easy to see that there is a sect of hedgies that elected to cut their full holdings last quarter. Intriguingly, Roger Ibbotson’s Zebra Capital Management dropped the biggest stake of the 700 funds followed by Insider Monkey, comprising about $0.6 million in stock. Noam Gottesman’s fund, GLG Partners, also cut its stock, about $0.3 million worth. These transactions are important to note, as aggregate hedge fund interest fell by 2 funds last quarter.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). We will take a look at Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd (NYSE:GSH), Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO), Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR), and Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO). All of these stocks’ market caps resemble ORA’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
GSH 1 3837 0
SHOO 18 63767 3
CYBR 20 271680 -4
EXPO 16 115214 4
Average 13.75 113625 0.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 13.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $114 million. That figure was $149 million in ORA’s case. Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd (NYSE:GSH) is the least popular one with only 1 bullish hedge fund positions. Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds returned 24.2% through April 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 7 percentage points. Unfortunately ORA wasn’t nearly as popular as these 15 stock (hedge fund sentiment was quite bearish); ORA investors were disappointed as the stock returned 9.8% and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market this year.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On ASGN Incorporated (ASGN)Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Inogen Inc (INGN)Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On Gold Fields Limited (GFI)?Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Delek US Holdings, Inc. (DK)Is GATX Corporation (GATX) A Good Stock To Buy?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
50 Best Utility Dividend Stocks To Invest In Should You Buy Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA)? Louis Navellier Increases Exposure to These Five Utilities Stocks Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA): Insiders Aren’t Crazy About It But Hedge Funds Love It Is El Paso Electric Company (EE) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) Anymore 18 Cute Tinder Bio Examples (Female) 20 Clever Bumble Bios for Guys 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.