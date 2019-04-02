Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About ORBCOMM Inc (ORBC)

Published on June 27, 2019 at 12:55 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Concerns over rising interest rates and expected further rate increases have hit several stocks hard during the fourth quarter. Trends reversed 180 degrees during the first quarter amid Powell’s pivot and optimistic expectations towards a trade deal with China. Hedge funds and institutional investors tracked by Insider Monkey usually invest a disproportionate amount of their portfolios in smaller cap stocks. We have been receiving indications that hedge funds were increasing their overall exposure in the first quarter and this is one of the factors behind the recent movements in major indices. In this article, we will take a closer look at hedge fund sentiment towards ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC).

ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) has seen an increase in support from the world’s most elite money managers lately. ORBC was in 16 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of March. There were 12 hedge funds in our database with ORBC holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that orbc isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 25.8% year to date (through May 30th) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

William Martin Raging Capital Management

We’re going to review the recent hedge fund action surrounding ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC).

Hedge fund activity in ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC)

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 16 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 33% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards ORBC over the last 15 quarters. So, let’s examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with ORBC Positions

More specifically, Adage Capital Management was the largest shareholder of ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC), with a stake worth $53.3 million reported as of the end of March. Trailing Adage Capital Management was Ariel Investments, which amassed a stake valued at $16.4 million. Raging Capital Management, Impax Asset Management, and Royce & Associates were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Now, key hedge funds were leading the bulls’ herd. Raging Capital Management, managed by William C. Martin, assembled the largest position in ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC). Raging Capital Management had $6.8 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. James Thomas Berylson’s Berylson Capital Partners also made a $2.1 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with brand new ORBC positions are Brian C. Freckmann’s Lyon Street Capital, Minhua Zhang’s Weld Capital Management, and Andrew Feldstein and Stephen Siderow’s Blue Mountain Capital.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) but similarly valued. These stocks are Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM), Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK), Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE), and Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG). This group of stocks’ market valuations are closest to ORBC’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
MBWM 7 27981 1
OSTK 13 20298 3
CSTE 6 20632 0
TG 12 67801 1
Average 9.5 34178 1.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 9.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $34 million. That figure was $96 million in ORBC’s case. Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) is the least popular one with only 6 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 6.2% in Q2 through June 19th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by nearly 3 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on ORBC as the stock returned 8.1% during the same period and outperformed the market by an even larger margin. Hedge funds were clearly right about piling into this stock relative to other stocks with similar market capitalizations.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Central Pacific Financial Corp. (...Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Perficient, Inc. (PRFT)Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Quotient Technology Inc (QUOT)Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About QAD Inc. (QADA)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About ORBCOMM Inc (ORBC) Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Richard McGuire, Eddie Lampert, Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX), Legacy Reserves Inc (LGCY), ORBCOMM Inc (ORBC), and More Is ORBCOMM Inc (ORBC) A Good Stock To Buy? Here is What Hedge Funds Think About ORBCOMM Inc (ORBC) Orbcomm Inc. (ORBC): Raging Capital Management Decreases Stake Is ORBCOMM Inc (ORBC) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? Raging Capital Charges At These Two Stocks, Skewers More Shares 25 Biggest Activist Short Sellers in the Hedge Fund World 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.