Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (OLBK)

Published on May 12, 2019 at 10:03 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

During the fourth quarter the Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) lagged the larger S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by nearly 7 percentage points as investors worried over the possible ramifications of rising interest rates. The hedge funds and institutional investors we track typically invest more in smaller-cap stocks than an average investor (i.e. only 298 S&P 500 constituents were among the 500 most popular stocks among hedge funds), and we have seen data that shows those funds paring back their overall exposure. Those funds cutting positions in small-caps is one reason why volatility has increased. In the following paragraphs, we take a closer look at what hedge funds and prominent investors think of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) and see how the stock is affected by the recent hedge fund activity.

Is Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) a great investment right now? Money managers are in a bullish mood. The number of long hedge fund positions moved up by 2 recently. Our calculations also showed that OLBK isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

To most stock holders, hedge funds are assumed to be underperforming, outdated financial tools of yesteryear. While there are over 8000 funds with their doors open at present, Our experts hone in on the crème de la crème of this club, around 750 funds. It is estimated that this group of investors handle the majority of the hedge fund industry’s total asset base, and by shadowing their unrivaled picks, Insider Monkey has spotted various investment strategies that have historically beaten Mr. Market. Insider Monkey’s flagship hedge fund strategy outstripped the S&P 500 index by nearly 5 percentage points per year since its inception in May 2014 through early November 2018. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 27.5% since February 2017 (through March 12th) even though the market was up nearly 25% during the same period. We just shared a list of 6 short targets in our latest quarterly update and they are already down an average of 6% in less than a month.

Chuck Royce

Let’s analyze the new hedge fund action encompassing Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK).

What have hedge funds been doing with Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK)?

At the end of the fourth quarter, a total of 9 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 29% from the second quarter of 2018. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards OLBK over the last 14 quarters. So, let’s see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

OLBK_may2019

Among these funds, Mendon Capital Advisors held the most valuable stake in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK), which was worth $16.8 million at the end of the fourth quarter. On the second spot was Renaissance Technologies which amassed $10.8 million worth of shares. Moreover, Elizabeth Park Capital Management, Royce & Associates, and Castine Capital Management were also bullish on Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Now, some big names have been driving this bullishness. EJF Capital, managed by Emanuel J. Friedman, initiated the largest position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK). EJF Capital had $1.7 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group also made a $0.7 million investment in the stock during the quarter.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR), CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP), UMH Properties, Inc (NYSE:UMH), and NII Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NIHD). This group of stocks’ market caps are closest to OLBK’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
VNTR 16 74101 -3
CAMP 15 32666 -2
UMH 8 13751 -1
NIHD 18 117146 1
Average 14.25 59416 -1.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 14.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $59 million. That figure was $50 million in OLBK’s case. NII Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NIHD) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand UMH Properties, Inc (NYSE:UMH) is the least popular one with only 8 bullish hedge fund positions. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds returned 24.2% through April 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 7 percentage points. Unfortunately OLBK wasn’t nearly as popular as these 15 stock (hedge fund sentiment was quite bearish); OLBK investors were disappointed as the stock returned -2.7% and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market this year.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Mitek Systems, Inc. (MITK)Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Arvinas, Inc. (ARVN) ?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Scorpio Bulkers Inc (SALT)Is Commscope Holding Company Inc (COMM) A Good Stock To Buy?Jumia’s Share Price Drops In the Aftermath of Citron Research’s Proclaiming...Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (ELF)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
High-Flying Hecla Mining Company (HL) and Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) Register Insider Selling, Plus 3 Companies With Insider Buying 25 Cities with the Most Unfaithful Wives 6 Easiest Programming Languages for Middle School Students 18 Cute Tinder Bio Examples (Female)
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.