Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL)

Published on April 9, 2019 at 12:22 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Is Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) a good equity to bet on right now? We like to check what the smart money thinks first before doing extensive research. Although there have been several high profile failed hedge fund picks, the consensus picks among hedge fund investors have historically outperformed the market after adjusting for known risk attributes. It’s not surprising given that hedge funds have access to better information and more resources to find the winners in the stock market.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.(NASDAQ:ODFL) investors should be aware of a decrease in hedge fund interest lately. Our calculations also showed that ODFL isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

According to most market participants, hedge funds are perceived as unimportant, outdated investment vehicles of yesteryear. While there are over 8000 funds with their doors open at present, Our experts hone in on the moguls of this club, about 750 funds. These hedge fund managers oversee most of the smart money’s total asset base, and by following their highest performing investments, Insider Monkey has deciphered various investment strategies that have historically exceeded the S&P 500 index. Insider Monkey’s flagship hedge fund strategy surpassed the S&P 500 index by nearly 5 percentage points per annum since its inception in May 2014 through early November 2018. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 27.5% since February 2017 (through March 12th) even though the market was up nearly 25% during the same period. We just shared a list of 6 short targets in our latest quarterly update and they are already down an average of 6% in less than a month.

CHILTON INVESTMENT COMPANY

Let’s take a look at the recent hedge fund action encompassing Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

What have hedge funds been doing with Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)?

Heading into the first quarter of 2019, a total of 20 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -17% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards ODFL over the last 14 quarters. With hedgies’ capital changing hands, there exists an “upper tier” of key hedge fund managers who were increasing their holdings substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

ODFL_mar2019

More specifically, AQR Capital Management was the largest shareholder of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL), with a stake worth $68.1 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing AQR Capital Management was Renaissance Technologies, which amassed a stake valued at $47.3 million. Sirios Capital Management, Chilton Investment Company, and Scopus Asset Management were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Seeing as Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has experienced bearish sentiment from the aggregate hedge fund industry, logic holds that there is a sect of hedgies who were dropping their entire stakes in the third quarter. It’s worth mentioning that Peter Muller’s PDT Partners dumped the largest position of the “upper crust” of funds tracked by Insider Monkey, valued at an estimated $9.3 million in stock. Ilya Boroditsky’s fund, Precision Path Capital, also dropped its stock, about $4.9 million worth. These transactions are intriguing to say the least, as aggregate hedge fund interest was cut by 4 funds in the third quarter.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM), CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF), Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO), and Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA). All of these stocks’ market caps resemble ODFL’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
SQM 8 56321 -1
CF 42 923972 9
APO 22 1244232 0
DATA 36 2250740 -1
Average 27 1118816 1.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 27 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $1119 million. That figure was $219 million in ODFL’s case. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) is the least popular one with only 8 bullish hedge fund positions. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 19.7% through March 15th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 6.6 percentage points. A handful of hedge funds were also right about betting on ODFL, though not to the same extent, as the stock returned 19.2% and outperformed the market as well.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Kansas City Southern (KSU) ?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About IDEX Corporation (IEX)Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY...Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About The Gap Inc. (GPS)Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS) ?Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On WestRock Company (WRK) ?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Is Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) A Good Stock To Buy? 11 Most Profitable Trucking Companies In America Hedge Funds Head for Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)’s Exits: What Spooked Them? Cheap Gasoline Is Not Enough to Get Hedge Funds Into Trucking Stocks Five Trucking Stocks Hedge Funds Are Betting On Hedge Funds Are Crazy About Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Hedge Funds Are Selling Out Of These Transportation Stocks 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Visa Inc (V) Ten of the Most Common Addictions
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.