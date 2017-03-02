Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About OGE Energy Corp. (OGE)

Published on July 5, 2019 at 2:09 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Is OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) a good stock to buy right now? We at Insider Monkey like to examine what billionaires and hedge funds think of a company before doing days of research on it. Given their 2 and 20 payment structure, hedge funds have more incentives and resources than the average investor. The funds have access to expert networks and get tips from industry insiders. They also have numerous Ivy League graduates and MBAs. Like everyone else, hedge funds perform miserably at times, but their consensus picks have historically outperformed the market after risk adjustments.

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) was in 17 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of March. OGE investors should pay attention to an increase in activity from the world’s largest hedge funds of late. There were 16 hedge funds in our database with OGE positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that oge isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

If you’d ask most stock holders, hedge funds are seen as underperforming, outdated financial tools of yesteryear. While there are more than 8000 funds trading at present, Our researchers choose to focus on the bigwigs of this group, about 750 funds. Most estimates calculate that this group of people preside over bulk of the smart money’s total asset base, and by keeping track of their best picks, Insider Monkey has unearthed a number of investment strategies that have historically defeated the S&P 500 index. Insider Monkey’s flagship hedge fund strategy outperformed the S&P 500 index by around 5 percentage points per annum since its inception in May 2014 through June 18th. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 28.2% since February 2017 (through June 18th) even though the market was up nearly 30% during the same period. We just shared a list of 5 short targets in our latest quarterly update and they are already down an average of 8.2% in a month whereas our long picks outperformed the market by 2.5 percentage points in this volatile 5 week period (our long picks also beat the market by 15 percentage points so far this year).

Phill Gross, Adage Capital Management

Let’s take a look at the latest hedge fund action surrounding OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

How are hedge funds trading OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 17 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 6% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 19 hedge funds with a bullish position in OGE a year ago. With hedgies’ sentiment swirling, there exists a few key hedge fund managers who were upping their holdings meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

No of Hedge Funds with OGE Positions

The largest stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) was held by Renaissance Technologies, which reported holding $77 million worth of stock at the end of March. It was followed by AQR Capital Management with a $64.5 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Millennium Management, Adage Capital Management, and GLG Partners.

With a general bullishness amongst the heavyweights, key money managers were breaking ground themselves. Arrowstreet Capital, managed by Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell, created the most valuable position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Arrowstreet Capital had $6.3 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group also initiated a $2.8 million position during the quarter. The only other fund with a new position in the stock is Paul Tudor Jones’s Tudor Investment Corp.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). We will take a look at American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG), Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY), Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO), and Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE). This group of stocks’ market values are closest to OGE’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
AFG 30 316813 1
TDY 28 596871 8
PSO 4 13571 -1
ALLE 21 496364 -4
Average 20.75 355905 1

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 20.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $356 million. That figure was $266 million in OGE’s case. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO) is the least popular one with only 4 bullish hedge fund positions. OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 6.2% in Q2 through June 19th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by nearly 3 percentage points. Unfortunately OGE wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks (hedge fund sentiment was quite bearish); OGE investors were disappointed as the stock returned 0.6% during the same time period and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in Q2.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is Ardmore Shipping Corp (ASC) A Good Stock To Buy?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Tucows Inc. (TCX)Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (MLAB)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (...Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (MLND...Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc. (ATNI...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) OGE Energy Corp. (OGE): Hedge Funds Are Snapping Up 50 Best Utility Dividend Stocks To Invest In Is OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) A Good Stock To Buy? More and More Investors Buying OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) Hedge Funds Are Crazy About OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) Is Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? How to Choose the Best Canadian Credit Card in 4 Simple Steps 25 Gambling Stocks Hedge Funds Are Crazy About in 2019 11 Easiest Orthodontic Residency Programs to Get Into
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.