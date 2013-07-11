Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About National Presto Industries Inc. (NPK)

Published on June 25, 2019 at 9:25 pm by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Our extensive research has shown that imitating the smart money can generate significant returns for retail investors, which is why we track nearly 750 active prominent money managers and analyze their quarterly 13F filings. The stocks that are heavily bought by hedge funds historically outperformed the market, though there is no shortage of high profile failures like hedge funds’ 2018 losses in Facebook and Apple. Let’s take a closer look at what the funds we track think about National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK) in this article.

Hedge fund interest in National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK) shares was flat at the end of last quarter. This is usually a negative indicator. The level and the change in hedge fund popularity aren’t the only variables you need to analyze to decipher hedge funds’ perspectives. A stock may witness a boost in popularity but it may still be less popular than similarly priced stocks. That’s why at the end of this article we will examine companies such as UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN), Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION), and Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) to gather more data points.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 30.9% through May 30, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Chuck Royce

Let’s review the latest hedge fund action surrounding National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK).

How are hedge funds trading National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 13 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 0% from the fourth quarter of 2018. On the other hand, there were a total of 8 hedge funds with a bullish position in NPK a year ago. With hedge funds’ capital changing hands, there exists an “upper tier” of key hedge fund managers who were boosting their holdings considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

NPK_june2019

The largest stake in National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK) was held by Royce & Associates, which reported holding $64 million worth of stock at the end of March. It was followed by Renaissance Technologies with a $14.9 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Citadel Investment Group, Millennium Management, and AQR Capital Management.

Due to the fact that National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK) has witnessed bearish sentiment from the aggregate hedge fund industry, it’s safe to say that there lies a certain “tier” of hedgies that slashed their positions entirely last quarter. At the top of the heap, Michael Platt and William Reeves’s BlueCrest Capital Mgmt. said goodbye to the biggest position of the 700 funds followed by Insider Monkey, totaling close to $0.3 million in stock, and Gavin Saitowitz and Cisco J. del Valle’s Springbok Capital was right behind this move, as the fund sold off about $0 million worth. These moves are important to note, as total hedge fund interest stayed the same (this is a bearish signal in our experience).

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK) but similarly valued. We will take a look at UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN), Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION), Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO), and Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRSS). All of these stocks’ market caps are closest to NPK’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
URGN 17 171632 5
LION 12 58207 3
NANO 16 101878 -3
BRSS 16 88966 1
Average 15.25 105171 1.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 15.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $105 million. That figure was $92 million in NPK’s case. UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) is the least popular one with only 12 bullish hedge fund positions. National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 6.2% in Q2 through June 19th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by nearly 3 percentage points. Unfortunately NPK wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks (hedge fund sentiment was quite bearish); NPK investors were disappointed as the stock returned -15.5% during the same time period and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in Q2.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT)Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Stifel Financial Corp. (SF)Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Lazard Ltd (LAZ)Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On CorVel Corporation (CRVL)Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Associated Banc-Corp (ASB)Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About National Presto Industries Inc. (NPK)? Is National Presto Industries Inc. (NPK) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? Is National Presto Industries Inc. (NPK) Worthy of Your Portfolio? iRobot Corporation (IRBT): Hedge Fund and Insider Sentiment Unchanged, What Should You Do? National Presto Industries Inc. (NPK), Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK): Don’t Forget About Special Dividends The 25 Highest-Yielding Dividend Stocks in March: Seadrill Ltd (SDRL), Boise Inc. (BZ), Windstream Corporation (WIN) 25 Biggest Activist Short Sellers in the Hedge Fund World 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.