Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK)

Published on April 9, 2019 at 2:37 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Most investors tend to think that hedge funds and other asset managers are worthless, as they cannot beat even simple index fund portfolios. In fact, most people expect hedge funds to compete with and outperform the bull market that we have witnessed in recent years. However, hedge funds are generally partially hedged and aim at delivering attractive risk-adjusted returns rather than following the ups and downs of equity markets hoping that they will outperform the broader market. Our research shows that certain hedge funds do have great stock picking skills (and we can identify these hedge funds in advance pretty accurately), so let’s take a glance at the smart money sentiment towards Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) investors should be aware of a decrease in enthusiasm from smart money lately. Our calculations also showed that MHK isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 32 percentage points since May 2014 through March 12, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 27.5% through March 12, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Jeffrey Tannenbaum

Let’s analyze the recent hedge fund action surrounding Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

How have hedgies been trading Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)?

At Q4’s end, a total of 32 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -35% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in MHK over the last 14 quarters. With the smart money’s capital changing hands, there exists a select group of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were adding to their holdings significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

MHK_mar2019

Among these funds, Eagle Capital Management held the most valuable stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK), which was worth $518.1 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was First Pacific Advisors LLC which amassed $243.8 million worth of shares. Moreover, Fir Tree, Two Sigma Advisors, and D E Shaw were also bullish on Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Due to the fact that Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has experienced falling interest from hedge fund managers, it’s easy to see that there is a sect of money managers who sold off their full holdings in the third quarter. It’s worth mentioning that Eric W. Mandelblatt and Gaurav Kapadia’s Soroban Capital Partners dumped the largest position of the 700 funds watched by Insider Monkey, worth an estimated $256.4 million in stock, and Keith Meister’s Corvex Capital was right behind this move, as the fund cut about $146.7 million worth. These moves are intriguing to say the least, as total hedge fund interest was cut by 17 funds in the third quarter.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL), New Oriental Education & Tech Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU), Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM), and Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF). This group of stocks’ market valuations resemble MHK’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
NWL 30 1427456 -6
EDU 25 621094 0
WPM 21 362735 -1
FNF 28 380210 -1
Average 26 697874 -2

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 26 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $698 million. That figure was $1672 million in MHK’s case. Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) is the least popular one with only 21 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) is more popular among hedge funds. Considering that hedge funds are fond of this stock in relation to its market cap peers, it may be a good idea to analyze it in detail and potentially include it in your portfolio. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 21.3% through April 8th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 5 percentage points. Unfortunately MHK wasn’t in this group. Hedge funds that bet on MHK were disappointed as the stock returned 13.5% and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks, you should check out the top 15 hedge fund stocks as 12 of these outperformed the market.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY...Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About The Gap Inc. (GPS)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About IDEX Corporation (IEX)Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Kansas City Southern (KSU) ?Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On WestRock Company (WRK) ?Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS) ?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
3 Stocks Feared Activist Keith Meister Bought in Q3 (and 2 He Dumped) Is Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Elliot Management, Etsy Inc (ETSY), Insperity Inc (NSP), Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS), and More Best Midcap Stocks To Buy According To Billionaire Loeb Here’s What Smart Money Thinks of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) How Palestra Capital’s Investments in Monsanto Company (MON), Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) & Two Other Stocks Performed? Five Consumer Durable Stocks Hedge Funds Are Bullish On 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Visa Inc (V) Ten of the Most Common Addictions
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.