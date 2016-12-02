Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Medifast, Inc. (MED)

The market has been volatile in the last few months as the Federal Reserve continued its rate cuts and uncertainty looms over trade negotiations with China. Small cap stocks have been hit hard as a result, as the Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) has underperformed the larger S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 10 percentage points over the last 12 months. SEC filings and hedge fund investor letters indicate that the smart money seems to be paring back their overall long exposure since summer months, though some funds increased their exposure dramatically at the end of Q2 and the beginning of Q3. In this article, we analyze what the smart money thinks of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) and find out how it is affected by hedge funds’ moves.

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) was in 19 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of June. MED investors should be aware of a decrease in hedge fund sentiment of late. There were 28 hedge funds in our database with MED holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that MED isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below).



Hedge fund activity in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

At Q2’s end, a total of 19 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -32% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 20 hedge funds with a bullish position in MED a year ago. So, let’s check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

The largest stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) was held by Renaissance Technologies, which reported holding $88.6 million worth of stock at the end of March. It was followed by Hoplite Capital Management with a $52.5 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Citadel Investment Group, Millennium Management, and AQR Capital Management.

Seeing as Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) has experienced a decline in interest from the aggregate hedge fund industry, it’s easy to see that there were a few hedge funds that decided to sell off their full holdings in the second quarter. It’s worth mentioning that Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell’s Arrowstreet Capital cut the largest investment of the “upper crust” of funds tracked by Insider Monkey, comprising an estimated $21.9 million in stock, and Joel Ramin’s 12 West Capital Management was right behind this move, as the fund dumped about $14.7 million worth. These transactions are intriguing to say the least, as aggregate hedge fund interest dropped by 9 funds in the second quarter.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) but similarly valued. These stocks are ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI), trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG), Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX), and Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX). This group of stocks’ market valuations are closest to MED’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position ICFI 15 50787 -2 TRVG 9 148988 -2 CROX 21 345004 -4 ATNX 10 395521 2 Average 13.75 235075 -1.5

As you can see these stocks had an average of 13.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $235 million. That figure was $261 million in MED’s case. Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG) is the least popular one with only 9 bullish hedge fund positions. Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Unfortunately MED wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on MED were disappointed as the stock returned -18.7% during the third quarter and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market so far this year.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.