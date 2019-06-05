Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM)

Published on June 21, 2019 at 1:03 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Hedge funds and large money managers usually invest with a focus on the long-term horizon and, therefore, short-lived dips or bumps on the charts, usually don’t make them change their opinion towards a company. This time it may be different. During the fourth quarter of 2018 we observed increased volatility and small-cap stocks underperformed the market. Things completely reversed during the first quarter. Hedge fund investor letters indicated that they are cutting their overall exposure, closing out some position and doubling down on others. Let’s take a look at the hedge fund sentiment towards Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to find out whether it was one of their high conviction long-term ideas.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has experienced an increase in hedge fund sentiment lately. Our calculations also showed that MLM isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter.

John Armitage Egerton Capital

Let’s check out the latest hedge fund action encompassing Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

What have hedge funds been doing with Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)?

At Q1’s end, a total of 36 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 6% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in MLM over the last 15 quarters. With hedge funds’ sentiment swirling, there exists an “upper tier” of notable hedge fund managers who were upping their holdings meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

MLM_jun2019

Among these funds, Select Equity Group held the most valuable stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM), which was worth $617.7 million at the end of the first quarter. On the second spot was Egerton Capital Limited which amassed $443.5 million worth of shares. Moreover, Gardner Russo & Gardner, Adage Capital Management, and Nitorum Capital were also bullish on Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Consequently, key hedge funds were leading the bulls’ herd. Point72 Asset Management, managed by Steve Cohen, assembled the most valuable position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Point72 Asset Management had $75.1 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Steven Richman’s East Side Capital (RR Partners) also initiated a $56.2 million position during the quarter. The other funds with brand new MLM positions are Dmitry Balyasny’s Balyasny Asset Management, Daniel Lascano’s Lomas Capital Management, and Alexander Mitchell’s Scopus Asset Management.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). We will take a look at TransUnion (NYSE:TRU), Mid America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA), Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ:LSXMA), and The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK). This group of stocks’ market caps are closest to MLM’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
TRU 29 1570292 1
MAA 21 355779 0
LSXMA 41 1344969 2
LSXMK 45 2653274 0
Average 34 1481079 0.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 34 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $1481 million. That figure was $2138 million in MLM’s case. The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Mid America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) is the least popular one with only 21 bullish hedge fund positions. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 1.9% in Q2 through May 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 3 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on MLM as the stock returned 5.7% during the same period and outperformed the market by an even larger margin. Hedge funds were rewarded for their relative bullishness.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR)Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Science Applications International...Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX...Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN)Is Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) A Good Stock To Buy?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Owens Corning (OC)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
What the Smart Money Thinks of Wall Street’s Latest Upgrades Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) Do Hedge Funds Love Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)? Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) Stock Gains Thanks to Trump Hedge Funds Are Dumping Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) Why Toyota, IBM, Teva, and Two Other Stocks Are in Spotlight Today High-Dividend REIT Registers More Insider Buying, Plus Four Other Companies With Noteworthy Insider Transactions 25 Biggest Activist Short Sellers in the Hedge Fund World 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.