Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (LIND)

Published on May 8, 2019 at 4:04 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

It seems that the masses and most of the financial media hate hedge funds and what they do, but why is this hatred of hedge funds so prominent? At the end of the day, these asset management firms do not gamble the hard-earned money of the people who are on the edge of poverty. Truth be told, most hedge fund managers and other smaller players within this industry are very smart and skilled investors. Of course, they may also make wrong bets in some instances, but no one knows what the future holds and how market participants will react to the bountiful news that floods in each day. The Standard and Poor’s 500 Index returned approximately 13.1% in the first 2.5 months of this year (including dividend payments). Conversely, hedge funds’ top 15 large-cap stock picks generated a return of 19.7% during the same 2.5-month period, with 93% of these stock picks outperforming the broader market benchmark. Coincidence? It might happen to be so, but it is unlikely. Our research covering the last 18 years indicates that hedge funds’ stock picks generate superior risk-adjusted returns. That’s why we believe it isn’t a waste of time to check out hedge fund sentiment before you invest in a stock like Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND).

Hedge fund interest in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) shares was flat at the end of last quarter. This is usually a negative indicator. At the end of this article we will also compare LIND to other stocks including IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP), Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS), and Central Securities Corporation (NYSE:CET) to get a better sense of its popularity.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 32 percentage points since May 2014 through March 12, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 27.5% through March 12, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Jeff Ubben VALUEACT CAPITAL

Let’s analyze the fresh hedge fund action regarding Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND).

What does the smart money think about Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND)?

At the end of the fourth quarter, a total of 14 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 0% from the second quarter of 2018. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards LIND over the last 14 quarters. So, let’s check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

LIND_may2019

More specifically, ValueAct Capital was the largest shareholder of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND), with a stake worth $31 million reported as of the end of December. Trailing ValueAct Capital was Royce & Associates, which amassed a stake valued at $14.4 million. Deep Field Asset Management, Rutabaga Capital Management, and Renaissance Technologies were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Because Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) has witnessed falling interest from the smart money, logic holds that there exists a select few hedgies who sold off their entire stakes by the end of the third quarter. Intriguingly, Mark Broach’s Manatuck Hill Partners dumped the biggest investment of the “upper crust” of funds monitored by Insider Monkey, worth about $0.9 million in stock, and Bart Baum’s Ionic Capital Management was right behind this move, as the fund dropped about $0.5 million worth. These moves are intriguing to say the least, as aggregate hedge fund interest stayed the same (this is a bearish signal in our experience).

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) but similarly valued. These stocks are IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP), Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS), Central Securities Corporation (NYSE:CET), and Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM). This group of stocks’ market caps match LIND’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
IRCP 5 11395 2
CHRS 20 106981 -3
CET 2 14038 -1
CRCM 17 174305 -2
Average 11 76680 -1

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 11 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $77 million. That figure was $108 million in LIND’s case. Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Central Securities Corporation (NYSE:CET) is the least popular one with only 2 bullish hedge fund positions. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds returned 24.2% through April 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 7 percentage points. Unfortunately LIND wasn’t nearly as popular as these 15 stock and hedge funds that were betting on LIND were disappointed as the stock returned 16.6% and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market this year.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. (NRE...EVI Industries, Inc. (EVI): Greenhaven Road Capital is Betting on It in the...Western Digital Corporation (WD): 2019 Sohn Conference New York Recap5 Stocks in the Spotlight Due to The Continued China Trade WarEA, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, and More: Stocks on the Move After HoursHere’s What Hedge Funds Think About AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Funds Are Selling Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (LIND): Well, Sort of! Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Paul Singer, Fred Knoll, Transocean LTD (RIG), Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc (RVLT), Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND), and More Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (LIND): Does It Stack Up To Its Peers? 25 Cities with the Most Unfaithful Wives 6 Easiest Programming Languages for Middle School Students 18 Cute Tinder Bio Examples (Female)
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.