Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) was in 22 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2019. LECO has experienced a decrease in hedge fund sentiment in recent months. There were 26 hedge funds in our database with LECO positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that LECO isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Hedge fund activity in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

At Q2’s end, a total of 22 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -15% from the previous quarter. By comparison, 19 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in LECO a year ago. With hedgies’ capital changing hands, there exists a few noteworthy hedge fund managers who were upping their holdings substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

Among these funds, Royce & Associates held the most valuable stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO), which was worth $90.9 million at the end of the second quarter. On the second spot was Fisher Asset Management which amassed $81.2 million worth of shares. Moreover, GLG Partners, Two Sigma Advisors, and AQR Capital Management were also bullish on Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Because Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) has experienced falling interest from the entirety of the hedge funds we track, we can see that there were a few hedge funds who sold off their full holdings heading into Q3. Intriguingly, Phill Gross and Robert Atchinson’s Adage Capital Management sold off the biggest position of all the hedgies monitored by Insider Monkey, comprising about $18.2 million in stock, and Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell’s Arrowstreet Capital was right behind this move, as the fund sold off about $4.2 million worth. These transactions are important to note, as total hedge fund interest dropped by 4 funds heading into Q3.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) but similarly valued. These stocks are First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA), MDU Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU), Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG), and Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). This group of stocks’ market caps resemble LECO’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position FCNCA 17 144918 -1 MDU 21 307440 3 ENTG 24 567258 2 LEG 9 29678 -1 Average 17.75 262324 0.75

As you can see these stocks had an average of 17.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $262 million. That figure was $280 million in LECO’s case. Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) is the least popular one with only 9 bullish hedge fund positions. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks (view the video below) among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on LECO as the stock returned 6% during the third quarter and outperformed the market. Hedge funds were rewarded for their relative bullishness.



