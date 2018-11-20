Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Lamar Advertising Co (REIT) (LAMR)

Published on June 11, 2019 at 6:55 pm by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

You probably know from experience that there is not as much information on small-cap companies as there is on large companies. Of course, this makes it really hard and difficult for individual investors to make proper and accurate analysis of certain small-cap companies. However, well-known and successful hedge fund managers like Jeff Ubben, George Soros and Seth Klarman hold the necessary resources and abilities to conduct an extensive stock analysis on small-cap stocks, which enable them to make millions of dollars by identifying potential winners within the small-cap galaxy of stocks. This represents the main reason why Insider Monkey takes notice of the hedge fund activity in these overlooked stocks.

Is Lamar Advertising Co (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) worth your attention right now? Investors who are in the know are in a pessimistic mood. The number of long hedge fund bets were trimmed by 2 recently. Our calculations also showed that LAMR isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. LAMR was in 20 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of March. There were 22 hedge funds in our database with LAMR holdings at the end of the previous quarter.

Today there are tons of methods investors use to grade their stock investments. A couple of the most underrated methods are hedge fund and insider trading interest. Our experts have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the best investment managers can outperform their index-focused peers by a significant amount (see the details here).

Blair Levinsky of Waratah Capital Advisors

We’re going to take a glance at the key hedge fund action encompassing Lamar Advertising Co (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR).

What does the smart money think about Lamar Advertising Co (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2019, a total of 20 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -9% from the previous quarter. By comparison, 22 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in LAMR a year ago. With the smart money’s sentiment swirling, there exists a select group of notable hedge fund managers who were upping their holdings substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

LAMR_june2019

Among these funds, Renaissance Technologies held the most valuable stake in Lamar Advertising Co (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR), which was worth $174.8 million at the end of the first quarter. On the second spot was Water Street Capital which amassed $15.4 million worth of shares. Moreover, Waratah Capital Advisors, Two Sigma Advisors, and GLG Partners were also bullish on Lamar Advertising Co (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Seeing as Lamar Advertising Co (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) has witnessed falling interest from the entirety of the hedge funds we track, logic holds that there were a few fund managers that decided to sell off their entire stakes in the third quarter. At the top of the heap, Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Associates dropped the largest investment of the 700 funds watched by Insider Monkey, comprising close to $1 million in stock. Benjamin A. Smith’s fund, Laurion Capital Management, also sold off its stock, about $0.9 million worth. These bearish behaviors are intriguing to say the least, as aggregate hedge fund interest was cut by 2 funds in the third quarter.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Lamar Advertising Co (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) but similarly valued. These stocks are BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE), Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD), Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL), and Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM). This group of stocks’ market valuations are similar to LAMR’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
BGNE 15 1822583 0
STLD 27 405696 -3
TYL 31 697752 7
KIM 11 71725 -5
Average 21 749439 -0.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 21 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $749 million. That figure was $250 million in LAMR’s case. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) is the least popular one with only 11 bullish hedge fund positions. Lamar Advertising Co (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 1.9% in Q2 through May 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 3 percentage points. A small number of hedge funds were also right about betting on LAMR, though not to the same extent, as the stock returned 0.2% during the same time frame and outperformed the market as well.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS)Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On The Coca-Cola Company (KO) ?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About eBay Inc (EBAY)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About JD.Com Inc (JD)Is Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) A Good Stock To Buy?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Is Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR) A Good Stock To Buy? Is Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (LAMR) A Good Stock To Buy? Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? Billionaire David Einhorn’s Top Dividend Stocks Giovine Capital Cuts Equity Portfolio In Q4; Still Bullish on These Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR) Tesla Motors (TSLA), Citigroup (C) Can’t Stop Mangrove Partners From Handily Beating the Market 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work 25 Best Bumble Bios For Girls
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.