Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About KeyCorp (KEY)

Published on March 31, 2019 at 8:38 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

At Insider Monkey we track the activity of some of the best-performing hedge funds like Appaloosa Management, Baupost, and Tiger Global because we determined that some of the stocks that they are collectively bullish on can help us generate returns above the broader indices. Out of thousands of stocks that hedge funds invest in, small-caps can provide the best returns over the long term due to the fact that these companies are less efficiently priced and are usually under the radars of mass-media, analysts and dumb money. This is why we follow the smart money moves in the small-cap space.

Is KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) going to take off soon? Prominent investors are becoming less hopeful. The number of bullish hedge fund bets were trimmed by 8 lately. Our calculations also showed that KEY isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. KEY was in 33 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of December. There were 41 hedge funds in our database with KEY positions at the end of the previous quarter.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 32 percentage points since May 2014 through March 12, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 27.5% through March 12, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Bruce Kovner, Caxton Associates LP

We’re going to analyze the fresh hedge fund action surrounding KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

What does the smart money think about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)?

At the end of the fourth quarter, a total of 33 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -20% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in KEY over the last 14 quarters. With the smart money’s capital changing hands, there exists an “upper tier” of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were upping their stakes meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

KEY_mar2019

The largest stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) was held by Pzena Investment Management, which reported holding $104.2 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Millennium Management with a $91 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Arrowstreet Capital, Basswood Capital, and Adage Capital Management.

Due to the fact that KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has faced falling interest from the smart money, we can see that there exists a select few funds that slashed their full holdings heading into Q3. At the top of the heap, Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group cut the biggest stake of the “upper crust” of funds tracked by Insider Monkey, worth about $75.7 million in stock. Brandon Haley’s fund, Holocene Advisors, also dropped its stock, about $36 million worth. These bearish behaviors are interesting, as total hedge fund interest dropped by 8 funds heading into Q3.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). We will take a look at IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC), CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB), Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG), and Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMEX:LNG). This group of stocks’ market values are similar to KEY’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
IAC 50 1927773 -1
GIB 17 362855 2
FANG 44 2134858 7
LNG 46 5003221 4
Average 39.25 2357177 3

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 39.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $2357 million. That figure was $383 million in KEY’s case. IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) is the least popular one with only 17 bullish hedge fund positions. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 19.7% through March 15th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 6.6 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on KEY, though not to the same extent, as the stock returned 18.7% and outperformed the market as well.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY)Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On International Paper Company (IP...Do Hedge Funds Love Smith & Nephew plc (SNN)?Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Check Point Software TechnologiesDo Hedge Funds Love CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL)?Here is What Hedge Funds Think About CBS Corporation

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
3 Stocks Billionaire Ken Griffin Bought in Q3 (and 2 He Dumped) Here is What Hedge Funds Think About KeyCorp (KEY) Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Stanley Druckenmiller, David Tepper, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNST), BIOLASE Inc (BIOL), Novocure Ltd (NVCR), and a Lot More 33 Fresh Stories To Inform You About The Financial Markets Today 5 Companies You Didn’t Know Were Run By Women Is KeyCorp (KEY) A Good Stock For Your Portfolio? Here’s Why You Should Pay Attention to KeyCorp (KEY), Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) & Two Other Stocks Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Visa Inc (V) Ten of the Most Common Addictions 13 African Countries with the Largest White Population in 2018
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.