Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins SA (IRS)

Published on May 5, 2019 at 5:50 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

We at Insider Monkey have gone over 700 13F filings that hedge funds and prominent investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds’ and investors’ portfolio positions as of December 31st. In this article we look at what those investors think of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins SA (NYSE:IRS).

Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins SA (NYSE:IRS) investors should pay attention to a decrease in hedge fund sentiment in recent months. Our calculations also showed that IRS isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 20.7% year to date (through March 12th) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 32 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

We’re going to take a gander at the fresh hedge fund action surrounding Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins SA (NYSE:IRS).

How have hedgies been trading Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins SA (NYSE:IRS)?

At the end of the fourth quarter, a total of 7 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -30% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards IRS over the last 14 quarters. With hedge funds’ sentiment swirling, there exists a few noteworthy hedge fund managers who were boosting their stakes substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

IRS_may2019

The largest stake in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins SA (NYSE:IRS) was held by Autonomy Capital, which reported holding $37.4 million worth of stock at the end of December. It was followed by 683 Capital Partners with a $11.7 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Serengeti Asset Management, Brigade Capital, and Arrowstreet Capital.

Seeing as Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins SA (NYSE:IRS) has faced falling interest from hedge fund managers, it’s easy to see that there was a specific group of funds who sold off their entire stakes by the end of the third quarter. Interestingly, Michael Barnes and Arif Inayatullah’s Tricadia Capital Management said goodbye to the largest position of all the hedgies tracked by Insider Monkey, valued at close to $6 million in stock, and Miguel Fidalgo’s Triarii Capital was right behind this move, as the fund dumped about $2.4 million worth. These moves are important to note, as aggregate hedge fund interest was cut by 3 funds by the end of the third quarter.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins SA (NYSE:IRS) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD), Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL), Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP), and Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL). All of these stocks’ market caps are similar to IRS’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
RAD 13 32565 -5
VCEL 19 213562 -1
GMLP 4 26974 -2
UTL 8 95849 -2
Average 11 92238 -2.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 11 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $92 million. That figure was $59 million in IRS’s case. Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) is the least popular one with only 4 bullish hedge fund positions. Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins SA (NYSE:IRS) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds returned 24.2% through April 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 7 percentage points. Unfortunately IRS wasn’t nearly as popular as these 15 stock (hedge fund sentiment was quite bearish); IRS investors were disappointed as the stock returned -22.1% and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market this year.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (MLAB) A Good Stock To Buy?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About QuinStreet Inc (QNST)Is Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (TUSK) A Good Stock To Buy?Is Origin Bancorp, Inc. (OBNK) A Good Stock To Buy?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (...Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Seabridge Gold, Inc. (SA)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Bets on Herbalife Ltd. (HLF) and Argentina Pay Off Big for Special Situations-Focused Fund Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins SA (ADR) (IRS): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? Pampa Energia S.A (PAM), Fortress Investment Group LLC (FIG), More: Are These Stocks Poised for Huge Breakouts? Forestar Group Inc. (FOR): Hedge Funds Are Bullish and Insiders Are Undecided, What Should You Do? Forestar Group Inc. (FOR): Insiders Aren’t Crazy About It Silvercorp Metals Inc. (USA) (SVM), Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins SA (ADR) (IRS): Two Intriguing Small-Cap Stocks 18 Cute Tinder Bio Examples (Female) 20 Clever Bumble Bios for Guys 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.