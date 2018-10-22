Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC)

Published on April 29, 2019 at 9:56 pm by Asma UL Husna in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

You probably know from experience that there is not as much information on small-cap companies as there is on large companies. Of course, this makes it really hard and difficult for individual investors to make proper and accurate analysis of certain small-cap companies. However, well-known and successful hedge fund managers like Jeff Ubben, George Soros and Seth Klarman hold the necessary resources and abilities to conduct an extensive stock analysis on small-cap stocks, which enable them to make millions of dollars by identifying potential winners within the small-cap galaxy of stocks. This represents the main reason why Insider Monkey takes notice of the hedge fund activity in these overlooked stocks.

Is InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) a buy, sell, or hold? Prominent investors are taking a bullish view. The number of bullish hedge fund bets advanced by 3 recently. Our calculations also showed that IDCC isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. IDCC was in 21 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018. There were 18 hedge funds in our database with IDCC holdings at the end of the previous quarter.

So, why do we pay attention to hedge fund sentiment before making any investment decisions? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 32 percentage points since May 2014 through March 12, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter. Even if you aren’t comfortable with shorting stocks, you should at least avoid initiating long positions in our short portfolio.

HIGHBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Glenn Russell Dubin of Highbridge Capital

We’re going to take a look at the key hedge fund action surrounding InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC).

What have hedge funds been doing with InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)?

At Q4’s end, a total of 21 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 17% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards IDCC over the last 14 quarters. So, let’s examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

IDCC_apr2019

More specifically, Renaissance Technologies was the largest shareholder of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC), with a stake worth $43.8 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Renaissance Technologies was D E Shaw, which amassed a stake valued at $34.4 million. First Pacific Advisors LLC, AQR Capital Management, and Two Sigma Advisors were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

With a general bullishness amongst the heavyweights, specific money managers were leading the bulls’ herd. Highbridge Capital Management, managed by Glenn Russell Dubin, assembled the most outsized position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). Highbridge Capital Management had $21 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Israel Englander’s Millennium Management also made a $3.6 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are Paul Marshall and Ian Wace’s Marshall Wace LLP, Matthew Tewksbury’s Stevens Capital Management, and Paul Tudor Jones’s Tudor Investment Corp.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). These stocks are Conduent Incorporated (NYSE:CNDT), Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN), Liberty Expedia Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEXEA), and WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). This group of stocks’ market caps match IDCC’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
CNDT 35 487994 1
SUN 7 11185 0
LEXEA 26 354597 2
WCC 26 387245 0
Average 23.5 310255 0.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 23.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $310 million. That figure was $139 million in IDCC’s case. Conduent Incorporated (NYSE:CNDT) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) is the least popular one with only 7 bullish hedge fund positions. InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds returned 24.2% through April 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 7 percentage points. Unfortunately IDCC wasn’t nearly as popular as these 15 stock (hedge fund sentiment was quite bearish); IDCC investors were disappointed as the stock returned 4.7% and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market this year.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Inogen Inc (INGN)Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On ASGN Incorporated (ASGN)Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On Gold Fields Limited (GFI)?Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Delek US Holdings, Inc. (DK)Is GATX Corporation (GATX) A Good Stock To Buy?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Funds Are Crazy About InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) Should You Add InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) to Your Portfolio? Why Are Traders Buzzing About These Five Stocks on Wednesday? Hedge Funds Are Crazy About United States Cellular Corporation (USM) InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) Fair Value Between $35 and $59 Linn Energy LLC (LINE), InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC): Five of Last Week’s Biggest Losers Is Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? 18 Cute Tinder Bio Examples (Female) 20 Clever Bumble Bios for Guys 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.