Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC)

Published on June 24, 2019 at 1:38 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

How do we determine whether InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) makes for a good investment at the moment? We analyze the sentiment of a select group of the very best investors in the world, who spend immense amounts of time and resources studying companies. They may not always be right (no one is), but data shows that their consensus long positions have historically outperformed the market when we adjust for known risk factors.

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) was in 16 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2019. IDCC shareholders have witnessed a decrease in enthusiasm from smart money in recent months. There were 21 hedge funds in our database with IDCC positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that IDCC isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 25.8% year to date (through May 30th) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

John Overdeck of Two Sigma

We’re going to view the new hedge fund action regarding InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC).

Hedge fund activity in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 16 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -24% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards IDCC over the last 15 quarters. So, let’s examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

IDCC_jun2019

According to Insider Monkey’s hedge fund database, Jim Simons’s Renaissance Technologies has the number one position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC), worth close to $73.5 million, comprising 0.1% of its total 13F portfolio. Coming in second is D. E. Shaw of D E Shaw, with a $43.9 million position; 0.1% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the company. Other peers that hold long positions consist of John Overdeck and David Siegel’s Two Sigma Advisors, Robert Rodriguez and Steven Romick’s First Pacific Advisors LLC and Noam Gottesman’s GLG Partners.

Since InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) has faced a decline in interest from the smart money, logic holds that there lies a certain “tier” of hedge funds who were dropping their positions entirely last quarter. Intriguingly, Paul Marshall and Ian Wace’s Marshall Wace LLP sold off the biggest stake of all the hedgies monitored by Insider Monkey, comprising an estimated $3 million in stock, and Matthew Tewksbury’s Stevens Capital Management was right behind this move, as the fund dropped about $2.2 million worth. These moves are important to note, as total hedge fund interest was cut by 5 funds last quarter.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) but similarly valued. These stocks are Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT), Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD), GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP), and Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG). All of these stocks’ market caps are similar to IDCC’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
MANT 12 16915 2
LAD 17 536544 -3
GCP 26 539333 10
GLNG 28 423133 -4
Average 20.75 378981 1.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 20.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $379 million. That figure was $173 million in IDCC’s case. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) is the least popular one with only 12 bullish hedge fund positions. InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 6.2% in Q2 through June 19th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by nearly 3 percentage points. Unfortunately IDCC wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks (hedge fund sentiment was quite bearish); IDCC investors were disappointed as the stock returned -2.7% during the same time period and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in Q2.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI)Is Grupo Televisa SAB (TV) A Good Stock To Buy?Is JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) A Good Stock To Buy?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Pool Corporation (POOL)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Galapagos NV (GLPG)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Sterling Construction Company, Inc...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) Hedge Funds Are Crazy About InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) Should You Add InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) to Your Portfolio? Why Are Traders Buzzing About These Five Stocks on Wednesday? Hedge Funds Are Crazy About United States Cellular Corporation (USM) InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) Fair Value Between $35 and $59 Linn Energy LLC (LINE), InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC): Five of Last Week’s Biggest Losers 25 Biggest Activist Short Sellers in the Hedge Fund World 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.