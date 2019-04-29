Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (HOLI)

Published on May 3, 2019 at 8:58 am by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Hedge funds and large money managers usually invest with a focus on the long-term horizon and, therefore, short-lived dips on the charts, usually don’t make them change their opinion towards a company. This time it may be different. During the fourth quarter of 2018 we observed increased volatility and small-cap stocks underperformed the market. Hedge fund investor letters indicated that they are cutting their overall exposure, closing out some position and doubling down on others. Let’s take a look at the hedge fund sentiment towards Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) to find out whether it was one of their high conviction long-term ideas.

Is Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) a worthy stock to buy now? Prominent investors are getting less bullish. The number of long hedge fund positions retreated by 1 lately. Our calculations also showed that HOLI isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. HOLI was in 15 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018. There were 16 hedge funds in our database with HOLI holdings at the end of the previous quarter.

So, why do we pay attention to hedge fund sentiment before making any investment decisions? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 32 percentage points since May 2014 through March 12, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter. Even if you aren’t comfortable with shorting stocks, you should at least avoid initiating long positions in our short portfolio.

D. E. Shaw

We’re going to analyze the key hedge fund action encompassing Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI).

How are hedge funds trading Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI)?

At the end of the fourth quarter, a total of 15 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -6% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards HOLI over the last 14 quarters. So, let’s examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

HOLI_apr2019

More specifically, Impax Asset Management was the largest shareholder of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI), with a stake worth $44.7 million reported as of the end of December. Trailing Impax Asset Management was D E Shaw, which amassed a stake valued at $5.4 million. Renaissance Technologies, Arrowstreet Capital, and Marshall Wace LLP were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Seeing as Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) has witnessed a decline in interest from the smart money, it’s easy to see that there were a few money managers that elected to cut their positions entirely by the end of the third quarter. It’s worth mentioning that Robert B. Gillam’s McKinley Capital Management said goodbye to the largest position of all the hedgies monitored by Insider Monkey, valued at an estimated $0.7 million in stock, and Israel Englander’s Millennium Management was right behind this move, as the fund sold off about $0.7 million worth. These moves are interesting, as total hedge fund interest fell by 1 funds by the end of the third quarter.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI). These stocks are Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR), Engility Holdings Inc (NYSE:EGL), Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP), and AZZ Incorporated (NYSE:AZZ). This group of stocks’ market caps match HOLI’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
SNBR 18 75967 4
EGL 14 72165 -3
IBP 8 125553 -1
AZZ 15 40118 1
Average 13.75 78451 0.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 13.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $78 million. That figure was $70 million in HOLI’s case. Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) is the least popular one with only 8 bullish hedge fund positions. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds returned 24.2% through April 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 7 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on HOLI, though not to the same extent, as the stock returned 20.6% and outperformed the market as well.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
5 Stocks Billionaire Warren Buffett LikesDid Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Wageworks Inc (WAGE) ?5 Stocks That Billionaire Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway AddedHere’s What Hedge Funds Think About OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC)5 Ways the Smart Money is Playing Trillion Dollar E-commerce TrendHere’s What Hedge Funds Think About FB Financial Corporation (FBK)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Should You Add Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (HOLI) to Your Portfolio? Everyday Health Inc (EVDY), ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS), More: Why You Should Pay Attention To These Stocks Smart Money Retains Its Bullishness For Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (HOLI) Top Stock Picks of London-based Sloane Robinson Sloane Robinson Investment Management Was Buying Up Shares Of These Companies Last Quarter This Metric Says You Are Smart to Buy Altra Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Do Hedge Funds and Insiders Love GrafTech International Ltd (GTI)? 18 Cute Tinder Bio Examples (Female) 20 Clever Bumble Bios for Guys 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.