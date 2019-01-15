Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Heska Corp (HSKA)

Published on June 28, 2019 at 7:30 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

We at Insider Monkey have gone over 738 13F filings that hedge funds and prominent investors are required to file by the SEC The 13F filings show the funds’ and investors’ portfolio positions as of March 31st. In this article, we look at what those funds think of Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) based on that data.

Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) shareholders have witnessed a decrease in enthusiasm from smart money in recent months. Our calculations also showed that HSKA isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

To most market participants, hedge funds are viewed as underperforming, outdated financial vehicles of years past. While there are greater than 8000 funds with their doors open at the moment, Our experts choose to focus on the elite of this group, approximately 750 funds. These hedge fund managers administer the lion’s share of the hedge fund industry’s total asset base, and by keeping an eye on their best picks, Insider Monkey has uncovered various investment strategies that have historically outpaced the market. Insider Monkey’s flagship hedge fund strategy outrun the S&P 500 index by around 5 percentage points annually since its inception in May 2014 through June 18th. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 28.2% since February 2017 (through June 18th) even though the market was up nearly 30% during the same period. We just shared a list of 5 short targets in our latest quarterly update and they are already down an average of 8.2% in a month whereas our long picks outperformed the market by 2.5 percentage points in this volatile 5 week period (our long picks also beat the market by 15 percentage points so far this year).

AlphaOne Capital Partners' Returns, AUM and Holdings

We’re going to take a look at the latest hedge fund action regarding Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA).

Hedge fund activity in Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA)

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 11 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -8% from the fourth quarter of 2018. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in HSKA over the last 15 quarters. With the smart money’s sentiment swirling, there exists a select group of key hedge fund managers who were boosting their stakes significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

No of Hedge Funds with HSKA Positions

More specifically, Redmile Group was the largest shareholder of Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA), with a stake worth $19.2 million reported as of the end of March. Trailing Redmile Group was Millennium Management, which amassed a stake valued at $11 million. GAMCO Investors, Citadel Investment Group, and AlphaOne Capital Partners were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Since Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) has faced bearish sentiment from the smart money, we can see that there were a few hedgies who were dropping their full holdings heading into Q3. Interestingly, Peter S. Park’s Park West Asset Management cut the largest investment of the 700 funds tracked by Insider Monkey, comprising close to $9.1 million in stock, and Paul Marshall and Ian Wace’s Marshall Wace LLP was right behind this move, as the fund sold off about $2.4 million worth. These bearish behaviors are important to note, as total hedge fund interest fell by 1 funds heading into Q3.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA). We will take a look at Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC), Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD), Osiris Corporation (OTC:OSIR), and Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH). This group of stocks’ market valuations match HSKA’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
HAFC 12 37575 2
ROAD 8 13006 0
OSIR 13 55531 5
AMEH 3 851 0
Average 9 26741 1.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 9 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $27 million. That figure was $38 million in HSKA’s case. Osiris Corporation (OTC:OSIR) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) is the least popular one with only 3 bullish hedge fund positions. Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 6.2% in Q2 through June 19th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by nearly 3 percentage points. Unfortunately HSKA wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on HSKA were disappointed as the stock returned -2.5% during the same period and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in Q2.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Tower International Inc (TOWR)Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About New Gold Inc. (NGD)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Timkensteel Corp (TMST)Is J.C. Penney Company, Inc. (JCP) A Good Stock To Buy?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Heska Corp (HSKA) 36 Fresh Stories Telling How Is It Going In The Finance World Today? Is Heska Corp (HSKA) A Good Stock To Buy? Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) Registers Notable Cluster of Insider Selling, Plus Two Other Companies with Insider Selling Heska Corp (HSKA), Global Sources Ltd. (Bermuda) (GSOL): Hedge Funds’ Recent Moves 25 Biggest Activist Short Sellers in the Hedge Fund World 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.