Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) was in 13 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of December. HT has seen an increase in hedge fund sentiment lately. There were 8 hedge funds in our database with HT holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that HT isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Let’s review the recent hedge fund action encompassing Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT).

How have hedgies been trading Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)?

Heading into the first quarter of 2019, a total of 13 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 63% from the second quarter of 2018. By comparison, 9 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in HT a year ago. So, let’s check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

More specifically, 1060 Capital Management was the largest shareholder of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT), with a stake worth $12.6 million reported as of the end of December. Trailing 1060 Capital Management was Renaissance Technologies, which amassed a stake valued at $8.4 million. SG Capital Management, Millennium Management, and GLG Partners were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Now, specific money managers have jumped into Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) headfirst. 1060 Capital Management, managed by Brian Gustavson and Andrew Haley, assembled the most valuable position in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT). 1060 Capital Management had $12.6 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Ken Grossman and Glen Schneider’s SG Capital Management also initiated a $4.8 million position during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new HT investors: Cliff Asness’s AQR Capital Management, Dmitry Balyasny’s Balyasny Asset Management, and Gavin Saitowitz and Cisco J. del Valle’s Springbok Capital.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) but similarly valued. These stocks are Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU), Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS), Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE), and EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI). All of these stocks’ market caps are similar to HT’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position SOHU 10 93208 -1 CERS 15 90900 -3 ASTE 10 75982 0 EMCI 5 21306 3 Average 10 70349 -0.25

As you can see these stocks had an average of 10 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $70 million. That figure was $37 million in HT's case. Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI) is the least popular one with only 5 bullish hedge fund positions. Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we'd rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.