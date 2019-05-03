Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX)

Published on May 4, 2019 at 9:41 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Hedge Funds and other institutional investors have just completed filing their 13Fs with the Securities and Exchange Commission, revealing their equity portfolios as of the end of December. At Insider Monkey, we follow nearly 750 active hedge funds and notable investors and by analyzing their 13F filings, we can determine the stocks that they are collectively bullish on. One of their picks is Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX), so let’s take a closer look at the sentiment that surrounds it in the current quarter.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX) shareholders have witnessed an increase in enthusiasm from smart money in recent months. HLX was in 18 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018. There were 16 hedge funds in our database with HLX positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that HLX isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 32 percentage points since May 2014 through March 12, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 27.5% through March 12, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

GOTHAM ASSET MANAGEMENT

We’re going to take a glance at the latest hedge fund action encompassing Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX).

How have hedgies been trading Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX)?

At Q4’s end, a total of 18 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 13% from the second quarter of 2018. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards HLX over the last 14 quarters. With hedgies’ positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists an “upper tier” of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were boosting their holdings considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

HLX_may2019

Among these funds, Millennium Management held the most valuable stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX), which was worth $18.7 million at the end of the fourth quarter. On the second spot was Renaissance Technologies which amassed $5.4 million worth of shares. Moreover, Gotham Asset Management, Selz Capital, and Marshall Wace LLP were also bullish on Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

As industrywide interest jumped, specific money managers were leading the bulls’ herd. Empyrean Capital Partners, managed by Michael A. Price and Amos Meron, established the largest position in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX). Empyrean Capital Partners had $2.3 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Joel Greenblatt’s Gotham Asset Management also initiated a $1.9 million position during the quarter. The other funds with brand new HLX positions are Paul Marshall and Ian Wace’s Marshall Wace LLP, Benjamin A. Smith’s Laurion Capital Management, and Matthew Hulsizer’s PEAK6 Capital Management.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX) but similarly valued. We will take a look at QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST), The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE), Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC), and Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO). This group of stocks’ market values match HLX’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
QNST 27 233274 -1
JOE 12 383512 -3
TPC 7 6806 0
CECO 22 125143 5
Average 17 187184 0.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 17 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $187 million. That figure was $34 million in HLX’s case. QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) is the least popular one with only 7 bullish hedge fund positions. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds returned 24.2% through April 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 7 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on HLX as the stock returned 58.8% and outperformed the market by an even larger margin. Hedge funds were rewarded for their relative bullishness.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Oxford Industries, Inc. (OXM)Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL)?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Walker & Dunlop Inc. (WD)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About SPX Corporation (SPXC)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Virtusa Corporation (VRTU)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Universal Corp (UVV)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
33 Fresh Stories To Inform You About The Financial Markets Today Hedge Funds Are Betting On Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) Five Stocks in Spotlight Following Earnings Reports Four Stocks Bernard Selz Bought in Q1 and One He Got Rid Of 5 High-Volume Gainers That Are Capturing Attention Today Why Are Investors Excited About These 5 Stocks Today? Why Are These Four Stocks Declining on Monday? 18 Cute Tinder Bio Examples (Female) 20 Clever Bumble Bios for Guys 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.