Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Goldcorp Inc. (GG)

Published on April 9, 2019 at 2:00 pm by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

We know that hedge funds generate strong, risk-adjusted returns over the long run, therefore imitating the picks that they are collectively bullish on can be a profitable strategy for retail investors. With billions of dollars in assets, smart money investors have to conduct complex analyses, spend many resources and use tools that are not always available for the general crowd. This doesn’t mean that they don’t have occasional colossal losses; they do (like Peltz’s recent General Electric losses). However, it is still a good idea to keep an eye on hedge fund activity. With this in mind, as the current round of 13F filings has just ended, let’s examine the smart money sentiment towards Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG).

Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) investors should be aware of an increase in activity from the world’s largest hedge funds lately. GG was in 24 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018. There were 18 hedge funds in our database with GG positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that GG isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 20.7% year to date (through March 12th) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 32 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Bruce Kovner, Caxton Associates LP

Let’s check out the recent hedge fund action regarding Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG).

What have hedge funds been doing with Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG)?

Heading into the first quarter of 2019, a total of 24 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 33% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 23 hedge funds with a bullish position in GG a year ago. So, let’s review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

GG_apr2019

More specifically, Arrowstreet Capital was the largest shareholder of Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG), with a stake worth $26.1 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Arrowstreet Capital was Millennium Management, which amassed a stake valued at $25.1 million. Polar Capital, Citadel Investment Group, and AQR Capital Management were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Now, key money managers have jumped into Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) headfirst. Arrowstreet Capital, managed by Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell, initiated the largest position in Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG). Arrowstreet Capital had $26.1 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Israel Englander’s Millennium Management also initiated a $25.1 million position during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new GG investors: Brian Ashford-Russell and Tim Woolley’s Polar Capital, David Greenspan’s Slate Path Capital, and Bruce Kovner’s Caxton Associates LP.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG). We will take a look at Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN), Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT), BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE), and Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). This group of stocks’ market valuations are closest to GG’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
MTN 26 544655 -4
HTHT 15 147112 1
BGNE 15 1967050 -8
RL 31 753923 3
Average 21.75 853185 -2

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 21.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $853 million. That figure was $183 million in GG’s case. Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) is the least popular one with only 15 bullish hedge fund positions. Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 19.7% through March 15th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 6.6 percentage points. Unfortunately GG wasn’t in this group. Hedge funds that bet on GG were disappointed as the stock returned 10.9% and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks, you should check out the top 15 hedge fund stocks as 13 of these outperformed the market.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY...Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS) ?Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On WestRock Company (WRK) ?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About IDEX Corporation (IEX)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About The Gap Inc. (GPS)Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Kansas City Southern (KSU) ?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Is Goldcorp Inc. (GG) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? 13 Biggest Gold Mining Companies in the World 10 Best Canadian Dividend Stocks To Buy and Hold 10 Best Gold Stocks To Buy Right Now 10 Largest Canadian Gold Mining Companies Here’s Why Traders Are Watching AXT Inc, Barrick Gold, 3M, and More Today 10 Biggest Gold Mining Companies In The World 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Visa Inc (V) Ten of the Most Common Addictions
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.